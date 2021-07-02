'She's an absolute legend': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has praised the "courage" of Kim Leadbeater, after the Labour politician was victorious in the Batley and Spen by-election.

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, won the seat having received 13,296 votes, a majority of 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson.

Jo Cox was the Labour MP for Batley and Spen between 2015 and 2016, before she was murdered by a far-right terrorist.

Speaking of Kim Leadneater, James said: "Imagine the courage it must take to take over or to try to get the job that got your sister killed.

"I do sometimes wonder whether I'm looking at the same planet as other people in this profession."

He added: "Imagine your sister got assassinated for doing her job, and you thought 'right, I'll take over now sis'.

"That, to me, is an act of beauty you never see in politics, particularly in this period."

James went on to say that Kim Leadbeater is "an absolute legend".

