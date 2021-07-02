Batley and Spen: Kim Leadbeater helped defeat politics of fear and division

2 July 2021, 09:11

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'It was close because it was a very difficult by-election campaign we had the politics of fear and division across the communities of Batley and Spen.'

Labour MP Shabana Mahmood has told LBC that Kim Leadbeater was able to win in Batley and Spen because she was able to show the local communities she would be a "strong advocate" for them in Parliament.

When Nick Ferrari asked the Labour MP which one of Sir Keir Starmer's policies "resonated" in the area, the response was that the party has a strong focus on crime and anti-social behaviour.

"People were talking about our policy where we were calling on the government to scrap the new royal yacht and spend it on tackling anti-social behaviour."

"How much, if at all, did the Matt Hancock affair raise its ugly head?" Nick asked.

Ms Mahmood said there were some people who were undecided that it may have influenced, but that wider concern about 'one rule for me one rule for them' that also helped sway voters.

Kim Leadbeater took the Batley and Spen by-election for Labour despite a strong challenge from the Conservatives.

She received 13,296 votes, a majority of 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson after a bitter contest. George Galloway, who targeted voters in traditionally Labour areas with the aim of toppling Sir Keir, came third.

"There's way too many people to mention by name, but I do want to refer to my family and my friends, who, without them, I could not have got through the last five years, never mind the last five weeks," Ms Leadbeater said in her victory speech in Huddersfield.

"My amazing parents and my wonderful partner, and I want to give a special shout out to my niece and nephew who I cannot wait to hug as soon as I see them", she added referring to the children of her late sister.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Pancytopenia: Alert for cat owners amid pet food recall - full list

Pancytopenia: Alert for cat owners amid pet food recall - full list
Nick Ferrari challenged the Tory MP

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory MP who claims 'we didn't lose' Batley and Spen by-election
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it?' Nick Ferrari challenges minister
'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'
Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules
England v Germany: Raheem Sterling's ex-coach 'knew he'd play for England'

England v Germany: Raheem Sterling's ex-coach 'knew he'd play for England'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'

Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'

11 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch again

1 day ago

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not recognise a version of the vaccine produced by Covishield at the Serum Institute of India

Brits who received Indian-made AstraZeneca jabs ‘could be barred from visiting Europe’
A man has been shot dead in a residential area on Merseyside

Merseyside: Man shot dead by gunman on bicycle

Athlete Bianca Williams and her partner were handcuffed outside their home last July

Met Police officers face misconduct probe over stop of sprinter Bianca Williams
Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel will hold crunch talks on coronavirus travel restrictions between the UK and Germany

Boris Johnson to meet Angela Merkel for talks on Covid travel rules
Haribo has warned of supply chain issues

Haribo struggling to get sweets to UK due to lorry driver shortage
Kim Leadbeater now represents the seat previously held by her sister Jo Cox

Batley and Spen: Labour's Kim Leadbeater wins by-election

A voter leaves a polling station after placing her ballot in the Batley and Spen by-election

'Too close to call': Vote count starts for Batley and Spen by-election
Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of their mother on Thursday

William and Harry's mirrored body language shows their deep bond, expert says
The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Croydon.

Murder investigation launched after teenage boy stabbed to death in south London
Shelagh Fogarty gives her LBC View. Picture: LBC

LBC Views: Shelagh Fogarty reflects on William andLBC Views: Shelagh Fogarty reflects on William and Harry’s relationship as the Diana statue is unveiled