Murder investigation underway after man killed in shooting and car set alight

18 September 2024, 16:30

Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire
Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire. Picture: Google

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in a shooting in Hertfordshire.

Police were called to reports of a shooting at 12:30am on Tuesday at Railway Terrace, Kings Langley.

A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Officers believe the incidents were linked but there is no wider threat to the public.

Fifteen minutes later a Volkswagen Golf was found on fire in Abbots Langley.

No arrests have been made but enquires are ongoing.

Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire
A forensic tent has been visible on Railway Terrace. Picture: Google

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "This is a tragic loss of life, and our thoughts are very much with the victim's family at this time.

"As part of our investigation we are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the Railway Terrace and surrounding areas at the time of the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact police as soon as possible.

"Additionally, if you were travelling in the area of Kings Langley and/or Abbots Langley at around 12.30am and witnessed anything suspicious, please do get in touch.

"Those with any information have been asked to report online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 16 of 17 September or Operation Tempo. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

