Fairground visitors stuck mid-air as ride malfunctions

File photo of Skegness pleasure beach. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Visitors to a fairground on a popular British seaside resort have found themselves stuck upside down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police rushed to Skegness Pleasure Beach in Lincolnshire in a bid to rescue the 25 people stuck on the malfunctioning ride.

The ride is said to be about four metres, or 13 feet, above the ground.

One boy, who has now been helped off the ride, said he was on the ride for nearly two hours.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Police said: "We are attending an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach where a ride has malfunctioned and remains suspended in the air with a number of people stuck on the ride.

Read more: Body of woman, 23, found at Skegness nature reserve as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Read more: Horror as 'gorgeous' boy, 2, 'starves to death' after father has fatal heart attack, as family blame social services

"Fire and ambulance are also attending.

"We ask members of the public to please avoid the area whilst emergency services work together to ensure the safety of the people on the ride whilst they are being rescued.

"No serious injuries have currently been reported."