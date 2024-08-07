'Truly tragic': Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Southport stabbing victims

'Truly tragic': Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Southport stabbing victims. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An inquest has been opened into the Southport stabbings which left three young girls dead at a Taylor Swift dance class.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Senior coroner for Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley, Julie Goulding, said it was "impossible to adequately articulate the devastating lifelong effects" of the attack.

Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift dance party at The Hart Space in Southport on Monday, July 29.

She spoke of the "truly tragic events of Monday, July 29" as she opened and adjured the case.

Describing how the three young girls "will be missed beyond any description", the coroner labelled her words of sympathy "woefully inadequate".

The inquest, which was opened at Bootle Town Hall, was adjourned to allow the criminal process to take place.

seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe was one of three to die in the attack. Picture: handout

"It is impossible to adequately articulate the devastating, lifelong effects the truly tragic events of Monday, July 29 2024 have had, and will continue to have, on the parents, families and friends of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, who cruelly lost their young lives in such horrific circumstances," said Ms Goulding.

"The three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description my woefully inadequate words may attempt to describe."

Adding: "I therefore offer my deepest condolences to Elsie's, Bebe's and Alice's parents, families and friends, and those heartfelt condolences of all of my staff here at the coroner's court."

Read more: All children taken to Alder Hey Hospital following Southport attack now 'safely discharged'

Read more: Flowers, bubbles, and balloons: Southport vigil commemorates stabbing victims

Following her death, Bebe's family said: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."

The family of Alice Dasilva Aguiar also paid tribute to a "smiling" daughter, saying: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."

It follows hundreds of people taking to the streets of Southport on Monday as part of a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims on July 30.

It came a week on from the tragic events in Liverpool, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards the day after the attack.

It follows the news that all children hospitalised following last week's Southport attack have now been discharged.

The positive news was announced by Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, eight days on from the attack.

It follows a week of horror which has seen violent groups of far-Right activists take to the streets following the stabbings.