Flowers, bubbles, and balloons: Southport vigil commemorates stabbing victims

Southport Vigil Marks One Week Since Deadly Stabbing. Picture: Getty

By Hassan Akram

Yesterday, exactly a week after the horrific murders, residents in Southport gathered for a vigil.

The violent riots across the country have largely overshadowed the grief of the local community in Southport. They are a community in mourning.

Last week, residents gathered outside the Atkinson in Southport to pay tribute and lay down hundreds of toys, balloons, flowers and notes.

St George’s Hall in nearby Liverpool was illuminated pink, and the colours and the lights remained vivid as the dusk fell and the city darkened.

Yesterday, exactly a week after the horrific murders, residents in Southport gathered to hold a vigil - “Swifties Bubble Blow - Kisses to Heaven”. Hundreds of people were there. The greater part of them were families with children. There were flowers and bubbles and heart-shaped balloons, and the colours from the bouquets filtered through the gloss of the bubble-liquid and made the sky colourful with rising orbs.

Southport Vigil Marks One Week Since Deadly Stabbing. Picture: Getty

Kylie Clift, who organised the event, said: “I organised this event as I fell a great importance in our children being able to grieve too. They can express so much emotion through fun yet sensitive activities, like bubble blowing. I have been donated hundreds of bubbles from various local shops, arcades, charities, and even from families of the victims themselves.”

One person present said: “It’s so nice to hear children laughing again.”

By hijacking Southport’s tragedy, rioters have made it harder for us to see these signs of hope in a community trying to find closure.