Southport rioter who took brick to head and crotch in viral video jailed for violent disorder

23 December 2024, 21:22 | Updated: 23 December 2024, 21:51

c
Brian Spencer was filmed being hit in the head and then the crotch by a flying brick during violent disorder in Southport. Picture: Merseyside Police/Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A rioter who featured in a viral social media video during violent disorder in Southport over the summer has been jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday, Brian Spencer, 40, of Lytham Road, in Southport, was sentenced to two years and six months after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was also jailed after admitting racially/religiously aggravated harassment, which relates to a separate incident the following day at Southport Hospital when he verbally abused another patient when receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained during the disorder.

The viral video - which amassed millions of views across various platforms - was filmed on July 30 on a mobile phone and shows Spencer standing in front of riot police as bricks and wheelie bins are hurled at officers.

One of the bricks then ricochets off the riot shields and onto his chest and head.

As he staggers back away from the line of police officers clutching his head, another brick thrown by the rioters hits him in the crotch.

Doubled over in pain, Spencer is then helped away by other rioters.

The riot broke out the day after three girls were killed in a fatal knife attack in Southport.

Instant karma for rioter in Southport as he gets hit by a brick on the head and then in the crotch

Merseyside Police said Spencer was clearly identified after officers received hundreds of hours worth of CCTV and mobile phone footage.

The force said he could be seen acting in an aggressive manner and was part of a large group of people who were standing only a few yards in front of officers and throwing bricks.

He could also be seen during the footage punching a police vehicle several times and picking up and throwing wheelie bins at officers and carriers.

Later that evening, officers were called to a separate incident where Spencer was in attendance, and took him to hospital for treatment to the head injury he had sustained during the disorder.

The officers recognised him from the viral social media footage and he was arrested.

It was while receiving treatment for his injury that Spencer racially abused another patient.

Spencer doubled over in pain
Spencer doubled over in pain. Picture: Social media

'Despicable scenes'

Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “The actions of the people who took part in the disorder was extremely serious and many officers were injured during the despicable scenes as bricks, bins and other missiles were thrown at them.

"Spencer was involved in the violence and will now spend a significant amount of time in prison.”

“We continue to review footage and information as it comes in, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

The total number of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 163, with 117 charged and 88 sentenced to 182 years and four months.

Brian Spencer has been jailed for two years and six months
Brian Spencer has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: Merseyside Police

In the wake of the riots, Sir Keir Starmer warned those involved would feel "the full force of the law".

The PM said: "The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.

"They deserve our support and our respect.

"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.

"They will feel the full force of the law."

Read more: Two men who tried to smuggle £42m worth of cocaine into UK jailed

Read more: Daughter of woman murdered by boyfriend speaks of 'heartache' not knowing where remains are - as police renew appeal

g
Rioters in Southport following the attack. Picture: Alamy

Last week, not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of the teenager accused of killing the three children at a dance class in Southport after he failed to speak in court.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday and failed to reply when he was asked to enter pleas to 16 charges he faces.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the attack, is charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, on July 29 at aTaylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana in court
Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana in court. Picture: Alamy

He is also charged with possession of a knife on the day of the attack, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, which he is said to have possessed between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of the home on Old School Close that he shared with his parents, who were originally from Rwanda.

His trial will start on January 20 and is expected to last four weeks.

Southport suspect charged with making ricin and possession of an Al Qaeda training manual

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A US ethics committee report's found Matt Gaetz paid women for sex - including a 17-year-old girl

Trump ally Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs while in office, ethics report finds

Subway Burning

Man faces murder charge over death of woman set on fire in New York subway train

Marcel Ciolacu casts a vote at the parliament in Bucharest

New pro-European coalition approved in Romania amid period of political turmoil

A lava lake erupting at the Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii

One of the world’s most active volcanoes begins erupting again

Palestinians look at home destroyed by an Israeli strike late Saturday in Deir al-Balah

Israeli air strikes on Gaza ‘kill at least 20 people’

Cadburys Dairy milk Chocolate Bar

Cadbury 'disappointed' after losing royal warrant after 170 years

Mark Moran, 23, and Daniel Livingstone, 25, who tried to smuggle £42 million worth of cocaine into the UK have been jailed

Two men who tried to smuggle £42m worth of cocaine into UK jailed

A close-up of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou speaking

New French government named after previous one collapsed in budget fight

f

Daughter of woman murdered by boyfriend speaks of 'heartache' not knowing where remains are - as police renew appeal

Matt Gaetz speaking at a podium

Ethics report accuses Matt Gaetz of ‘regularly’ paying for sex while in office

Gemma

Man appears in court accused of murder of 'wonderful' teacher stabbed to death in south London

A man has died and a toddler was left critically injured following a crash involving a car and two pedestrians near Barnsley

Man, 56, dies and toddler critically injured after car ploughs into wall after hitting pedestrians

Woman looking out of window on rainy day

'Dire consequences' for domestic violence charities due to funding cuts and rise to employers' NI contributions

Flowers, candles, wreaths and stuffed animals lie in front of St John’s Church

Magdeburg mourns Christmas market attack victims amid fears of social divisions

'This is not reality': Russia denies Assad’s British wife ‘seeking divorce from dictator' amid 'UK return from Moscow exile'

Kremlin denies Assad’s British wife ‘seeking divorce from dictator' amid 'UK return from Moscow exile'

An aerial view of traffic and parked cars during heavy snowfall in Sarajevo, Bosnia

Balkans snowstorm causes traffic disruption and leaves homes without electricity

Latest News

See more Latest News

A married father who threatened far-right protesters while holding a decommissioned AK-47 assault rifle on social media has been jailed for 27 months.

Father jailed over video threatening to 'blow away' far-right protestors with decommissioned AK-47 during Southport riots
Large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near Greenland

Donald Trump makes fresh call for US to buy Greenland

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron mark the minute's silence

France observes national day of mourning for victims of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte

Luigi Mangione is escorted into court (

Luigi Mangione denies murdering UnitedHealthcare chief executive

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder and other charges after killing of United Healthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder and other charges after killing of United Healthcare CEO
Images of the downed light aircraft in Fife

Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes into Scottish field moments after take-off

Almost half of mums reducing working hours as families struggle with childcare costs, LBC can reveal.

Almost half of mums reducing working hours as families struggle with childcare costs, LBC can reveal
John Malkovich and Gary Sinise in the film adaptation of Of Mice and Men

‘Psychologically damaging' novel Of Mice and Men taken off Welsh GCSE list over racism concerns
King to deliver royal Christmas message from former hospital in break from tradition

King to deliver Christmas message from ex hospital chapel in break from royal tradition

Tyon Fury lost a second successive bout against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

Fury 'reveals retirement decision' following devastating defeat in heavyweight rematch with Usyk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah, Duchess of York shares her new book with LBC.

Duchess of York shares new book with LBC as she celebrates festive season

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News