Southport rioter who took brick to head and crotch in viral video jailed for violent disorder

Brian Spencer was filmed being hit in the head and then the crotch by a flying brick during violent disorder in Southport. Picture: Merseyside Police/Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A rioter who featured in a viral social media video during violent disorder in Southport over the summer has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Monday, Brian Spencer, 40, of Lytham Road, in Southport, was sentenced to two years and six months after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was also jailed after admitting racially/religiously aggravated harassment, which relates to a separate incident the following day at Southport Hospital when he verbally abused another patient when receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained during the disorder.

The viral video - which amassed millions of views across various platforms - was filmed on July 30 on a mobile phone and shows Spencer standing in front of riot police as bricks and wheelie bins are hurled at officers.

One of the bricks then ricochets off the riot shields and onto his chest and head.

As he staggers back away from the line of police officers clutching his head, another brick thrown by the rioters hits him in the crotch.

Doubled over in pain, Spencer is then helped away by other rioters.

The riot broke out the day after three girls were killed in a fatal knife attack in Southport.

Instant karma for rioter in Southport as he gets hit by a brick on the head and then in the crotch

Merseyside Police said Spencer was clearly identified after officers received hundreds of hours worth of CCTV and mobile phone footage.

The force said he could be seen acting in an aggressive manner and was part of a large group of people who were standing only a few yards in front of officers and throwing bricks.

He could also be seen during the footage punching a police vehicle several times and picking up and throwing wheelie bins at officers and carriers.

Later that evening, officers were called to a separate incident where Spencer was in attendance, and took him to hospital for treatment to the head injury he had sustained during the disorder.

The officers recognised him from the viral social media footage and he was arrested.

It was while receiving treatment for his injury that Spencer racially abused another patient.

Spencer doubled over in pain. Picture: Social media

'Despicable scenes'

Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “The actions of the people who took part in the disorder was extremely serious and many officers were injured during the despicable scenes as bricks, bins and other missiles were thrown at them.

"Spencer was involved in the violence and will now spend a significant amount of time in prison.”

“We continue to review footage and information as it comes in, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

The total number of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 163, with 117 charged and 88 sentenced to 182 years and four months.

Brian Spencer has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: Merseyside Police

In the wake of the riots, Sir Keir Starmer warned those involved would feel "the full force of the law".

The PM said: "The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.

"They deserve our support and our respect.

"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.

"They will feel the full force of the law."

Read more: Two men who tried to smuggle £42m worth of cocaine into UK jailed

Read more: Daughter of woman murdered by boyfriend speaks of 'heartache' not knowing where remains are - as police renew appeal

Rioters in Southport following the attack. Picture: Alamy

Last week, not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of the teenager accused of killing the three children at a dance class in Southport after he failed to speak in court.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday and failed to reply when he was asked to enter pleas to 16 charges he faces.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the attack, is charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, on July 29 at aTaylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana in court. Picture: Alamy

He is also charged with possession of a knife on the day of the attack, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, which he is said to have possessed between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of the home on Old School Close that he shared with his parents, who were originally from Rwanda.

His trial will start on January 20 and is expected to last four weeks.