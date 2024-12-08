Storm Darragh brings travel chaos as Met Office extends yellow weather warnings - with high winds set to continue

8 December 2024, 09:05 | Updated: 8 December 2024, 09:22

Storm Darragh brings travel chaos as Met Office extends yellow weather warnings - with high winds set to continue. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Office has extended yellow weather warnings after Storm Darragh lashed the UK on Saturday - amid ongoing travel disruption.

The knock-on effects of the fourth storm of the season continue to be felt across the UK, with trains delayed or cancelled at major terminals including London Kings Cross,

National rail warned of "significant disruption with heavy rain and wind across parts Great Britain" and urged travellers to "please check your journey in full before travelling".

Flights in and out of most major UK airports are also subject to delay or cancellation.

The Met Office extended the yellow weather warnings across Wales, London and the South East into Sunday evening.

Winds in the South expected to reach 40-50mph - notably lower than peak winds of 93mph seen yesterday in areas of Wales, with rain forecast throughout Sunday.

The storm claimed two victims on Saturday, with the individuals killed in separate incidents involving trees falling onto their vehicles in Lancashire and the West Midlands.

The Energy Networks Association said on Saturday evening that 259,000 customers were still without power across England, Scotland and Wales.

An information board at Euston Station accounces train cancellations as Storm Darragh hits the UK.
An information board at Euston Station accounces train cancellations as Storm Darragh hits the UK. Picture: Alamy

More flooding is expected into Sunday, with 67 warnings in place. A further 148 less severe flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency.

Disruption continues across most major train lines, with disruption across LNER, Merseyrail, Northern, ScotRail, South West, TransPennine, Northwestern, West Midlands, TransPennine, Great Western, Crosscounty, Chiltern and Avanti services.

In London, services in and out of Victoria are severely disrupted, and subject to delays and alterations.

  • Trains between London Victoria and Dartford will be diverted to / from London Cannon Street
  • Trains between London Victoria and Sevenoaks will run between Sevenoaks and Orpington
  • Trains between London Charing Cross and Tonbridge will stop additionally at Bromley South
  • Trains between London Victoria and Ashford International via Paddock Wood will still run to / from London Victoria
  • Trains between London Victoria and Ashford International via Maidstone East will terminate at Swanley
  • Margate to London Victoria trains will stop additionally at Swanley
  • Dover Priory to London Victoria services will stop additionally at Bellingham
A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Darragh.
A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Darragh. Picture: Alamy

Wind warnings remain in place in many areas of the UK into Sunday - after millions were warned to stay indoor and thousands left without power on Saturday.

One man inside a car was crushed to death by a tree in Erdington just after 3pm on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a man in his 40s became the first victim of Storm Darragh after tree fell onto his van in Lincolnshire.

On Friday, the government's "risk to life" alert saw phones triggered across parts of the England and Wales, with the rare red alert coming into effect at 1am on Saturday.

It is the largest ever use of the warning system, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to "stay indoors if you can".

A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree during strong Storm Darragh winds on Sutton Road at the junction of Silver Birch Road in the Erdington area
A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree during strong Storm Darragh winds on Sutton Road at the junction of Silver Birch Road in the Erdington area. Picture: Alamy

Winds bring a high risk of flying debris and falling trees, leaving many Christmas events and football matches cancelled or postponed across parts of the UK.

The Met Office confirmed that gusts of up to 93mph had been recorded in Capel Curig in North Wales and Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula overnight. Gusts of between 72-78mph were recorded along the coasts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

