Exclusive

Suella Braverman says Rwanda plan as it stands may send one 'token flight' but will not suffice as 'deterrent'

9 April 2024, 09:43 | Updated: 9 April 2024, 10:06

Suella Braverman: One 'token flight' to Rwanda will depart but will not suffice as a deterrent

Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Suella Braverman has told LBC that under the government's Rwanda plan, one "token flight" may depart, which will not be enough to act as a "deterrent" for illegal migrants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferarri at Breakfast, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that the current migrant plan will not suffice as a deterrent.

After speaking about the migrant housing crisis, Ms Braverman described the plan she put forward to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of sending out regular flights to Rwanda, with "hundreds" of passengers on each plane.

Ms Braverman added she had consulted with many airlines and had partners who were going to aid in delivering the plan.

She then spoke about her "fundamental disagreement with the government" over how the migration scheme "stands today".

Suella Braverman disembarks her plane as she arrives at Kigali International Airport for her visit to Rwanda - Saturday March 18, 2023.
Suella Braverman disembarks her plane as she arrives at Kigali International Airport for her visit to Rwanda - Saturday March 18, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Ms Braverman believes that the current plan may "send a token flight" but would not deliver as a deterrent to illegal migrants.

Read more: Suella Braverman says she 'is convinced Israel is not breaking international law or committing genocide' in Gaza
Read more: Suella Braverman warns Iranian regime 'funding and supporting' 'targeted attacks' on UK streets

She said: "I do believe we may well get a flight off, a token flight with a low number of passengers on it to Rwanda.

"That's not a deterrent. The only way we generate a deterrent effect to stop people getting on the boats in the UK illegally is regular flights with hundreds of passengers on those flights being sent to Rwanda on a regular basis.

"I’m afraid the plan as it stands today won't deliver."

The first flights to Rwanda are likely to be delayed until June at the earliest after many defeats in the House of Lords in March.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman | 09/04/24

In November 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda scheme was unlawful, as it said genuine refugees would be at risk of being returned to their home countries, where they could face harm.

This is in breach of the ECHR which prohibits torture and inhuman treatment, of which the UK is a signatory.

"In order to regain control of our borders properly and faithfully to the British people we do need to ultimately leave the European Convention of Human Rights," Ms Braverman told Nick.

If Britain were to successfully leave the ECHR, a "new domestic human rights framework" would be implemented, which would "properly reflect the needs of the British people," she added.

Although Ms Braverman critiqued the government's approach to the Rwanda scheme and spoke of her concern over her party's chances in the general election, the ex-home secretary said Mr Suank is working diligently.

Mr Sunak said he had done "more than any other prime minister in history" to tackle the problem of small boat crossings.

In the first three months of this year, over 5,000 people have made the journey, exceeding the previous record set in 2022.
In the first three months of this year, over 5,000 people have made the journey, exceeding the previous record set in 2022. Picture: Getty

In the first three months of this year, over 5,000 people have made the journey, exceeding the previous record set in 2022.

"I believe that all plans are compliant with all of our international obligations including the ECHR, but I do believe that border security and making sure that we can control illegal migration is more important than membership of a foreign court because it's fundamental to our sovereignty as a country," he told The Sun's Never Mind The Ballots programme.

Sunak has previously resisted such calls but said he would be willing to defy orders if necessary to kick-start his policy.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill is currently making its way through Parliament and includes provisions that would allow ministers to ignore such orders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Europe-North Sea Infrastructure

Northern European nations sign deal to protect North Sea infrastructure

Leon Weaver, a member of the RNLI crew, complained about the incident

Lifeboat crew handed parking fines by 'jobsworth' traffic warden while out saving lives at sea

Breaking
Mum Kulsuma Akter died after being knifed to death while pushing her baby in a pram

Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

Police are hunting for Habibur Masum

Bradford murder suspect's last known sighting as he’s seen on CCTV looking over his shoulder

Europe Climate Lawsuits

Top European court to rule on climate change obligations

The woman was found dead at her property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park

Murder hunt after woman found dead with multiple stab wounds at central London home yards from Hyde Park

Exclusive
Suella Braverman said she is convinced Israel is not breaking international law

Suella Braverman says she 'is convinced Israel is not breaking international law or committing genocide' in Gaza

Exclusive
Braverman: Iran is 'funding and supporting proxies to carry out attacks in the UK'

Suella Braverman warns Iranian regime 'funding and supporting' 'targeted attacks' on UK streets

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion despite US warning

OR Lottery Jackpot

Person comes forward to claim 1.3 billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Oregon

Tom Arthur has condemned his father's actions

SNP minister condemns his own father for swastika image comparing Israel to Nazis

Habibur Masum is wanted by police

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Bradford mother 'was set to face trial for threatening to kill her'

School Shooting Father Charged

Michigan teenage killer’s parents seek mercy from judge

Strawberries, fruit stall, Borough Market, Borough, Southwark, London, UK

'Forever chemicals' found in over half of food and drink samples, as campaigners call for 25 pesticides to be banned

William Wragg has apologised for leaking fellow MP phone numbers on Grindr

Tory MP William Wragg resigns from Commons posts after being caught in honeytrap sext scam

Lithuania Germany Nato

German troops arrive in Lithuania for rare long-term foreign deployment

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron has called for 'major changes' from Israel

Lord Cameron flies to meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in unusual meeting as he lobbies Republicans over Ukraine
Thousands of British expats will be affected

Spain announces plans to scrap 'golden visa' scheme in major blow to British expats

Rachel Reeves MP, Labour Party Shadow Chancellor.

Labour's Rachel Reeves vows to raise extra £5bn for NHS and schools by bolstering efforts to tackle tax avoiders
Election 2024 Misinformation Anonymous Accounts

New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trial

Total Solar Eclipse Mexico

Total solar eclipse races across North America

Russia Floods

Russians stage rare protest after dam bursts and homes flood

Election 2024 Trump Abortion Takeaways

Trump asks appeal court to intervene in last-minute bid to delay hush-money case

Panama Papers Trial

Trial begins in worldwide ‘Panama Papers’ money laundering case

Russ Cook claims he is the first person in the world to have run the length of Africa

Danish runner tells 'Hardest Geezer' Russ Cook to 'get the facts correct' as he disputes Africa achievement
Total Solar Eclipse Texas

In Pictures: Millions gather to watch solar eclipse sweep across US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace
Locals are outraged over plans to build the 'ideal town' in Kent.

Fury over King Charles' plans to build 'ideal town' in Kent amid fears it will 'swallow up' area into 'one urban mass'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit