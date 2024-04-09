Exclusive

Suella Braverman says Rwanda plan as it stands may send one 'token flight' but will not suffice as 'deterrent'

By Jasmine Moody

Suella Braverman has told LBC that under the government's Rwanda plan, one "token flight" may depart, which will not be enough to act as a "deterrent" for illegal migrants.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferarri at Breakfast, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that the current migrant plan will not suffice as a deterrent.

After speaking about the migrant housing crisis, Ms Braverman described the plan she put forward to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of sending out regular flights to Rwanda, with "hundreds" of passengers on each plane.

Ms Braverman added she had consulted with many airlines and had partners who were going to aid in delivering the plan.

She then spoke about her "fundamental disagreement with the government" over how the migration scheme "stands today".

Suella Braverman disembarks her plane as she arrives at Kigali International Airport for her visit to Rwanda - Saturday March 18, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Ms Braverman believes that the current plan may "send a token flight" but would not deliver as a deterrent to illegal migrants.

She said: "I do believe we may well get a flight off, a token flight with a low number of passengers on it to Rwanda.

"That's not a deterrent. The only way we generate a deterrent effect to stop people getting on the boats in the UK illegally is regular flights with hundreds of passengers on those flights being sent to Rwanda on a regular basis.

"I’m afraid the plan as it stands today won't deliver."

The first flights to Rwanda are likely to be delayed until June at the earliest after many defeats in the House of Lords in March.

In November 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda scheme was unlawful, as it said genuine refugees would be at risk of being returned to their home countries, where they could face harm.

This is in breach of the ECHR which prohibits torture and inhuman treatment, of which the UK is a signatory.

"In order to regain control of our borders properly and faithfully to the British people we do need to ultimately leave the European Convention of Human Rights," Ms Braverman told Nick.

If Britain were to successfully leave the ECHR, a "new domestic human rights framework" would be implemented, which would "properly reflect the needs of the British people," she added.

Although Ms Braverman critiqued the government's approach to the Rwanda scheme and spoke of her concern over her party's chances in the general election, the ex-home secretary said Mr Suank is working diligently.

Mr Sunak said he had done "more than any other prime minister in history" to tackle the problem of small boat crossings.

In the first three months of this year, over 5,000 people have made the journey, exceeding the previous record set in 2022. Picture: Getty

In the first three months of this year, over 5,000 people have made the journey, exceeding the previous record set in 2022.

"I believe that all plans are compliant with all of our international obligations including the ECHR, but I do believe that border security and making sure that we can control illegal migration is more important than membership of a foreign court because it's fundamental to our sovereignty as a country," he told The Sun's Never Mind The Ballots programme.

Sunak has previously resisted such calls but said he would be willing to defy orders if necessary to kick-start his policy.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill is currently making its way through Parliament and includes provisions that would allow ministers to ignore such orders.