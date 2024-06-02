Sunak and Starmer confirm second debate in Nottingham after agreeing initial bout this Tuesday

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have agreed to go head-to-head in a second leaders' debate on June 26. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have agreed to go head-to-head in a second leaders' debate on June 26.

The Prime Minister and the Labour leader will tackle eachother in Nottingham in a debate which will be televised.

It will come 12 days after the first debate takes place between the two men who are leading the UK's largest two parties.

Sunak and Starmer will do battle at their first meeting on Tuesday, June 4.

Sophie Raworth will grill the leaders on their pitches to become the next Prime Minister.

A separate 7-leader will take place on June 7 between figures from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party and Reform UK.

The wider debate will be chaired by Mishal Hussain.