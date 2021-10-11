Superman comes out as bisexual in DC's new comic book series

Superman comes out as bisexual in DC's latest comic book. Picture: DC

By Sophie Barnett

The new Superman, Jon Kent, will come out as bisexual in DC's latest comic book series.

On National Coming Out Day DC announced that its new Superman - son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane - will be taking a bold new direction.

Writer Tom Taylor, said on the annual LGBTQ+ awareness day that Superman's symbol has always "stood for hope, for truth and for justice".

"Today, that symbol represents something more," he said.

"Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Mr Taylor said "everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes", adding he was "very grateful" that DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

The new storyline will see Jon Kent follow in his father's footsteps and, as well as saving the world, he will also fall for a reporter.

After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he and Jon become romantically involved in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 from writer Tom Taylor and artist John Timms.

Artist John Timms said: "I'm incredibly honoured to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.

Meanwhile, DC's chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee, said they "couldn't be prouder" to tell this important story.

"We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

The comic will be available at digital retailers and comic book shops from next month.

However, it is not the only way the character has been updated, with recent issues seeing Kent protesting against the deportation of refugees, stopping a high school shooting, and trying to put out wildfires caused by climate change.