James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

11 October 2021, 15:25

By Seán Hickey

Amid news that some US toy shops will adopt a 'gender-neutral aisle', James O'Brien argues that gender specific toys are 'unhealthy'.

James O'Brien was reflecting on a new policy in California which would make large toy shops install an aisle which would hold toys traditionally marketed to either girls or boys.

The measure is aimed to remove gender-based associations around the toys and to give children and parents the freedom to choose products independent of societal norms around gender.

James referenced a study conducted into bias when it comes to choosing toys for children:

"If you put a baby in clothes that are masculine and then give that baby to another adult and give them a toy box, they will reach for the toys that are more spatially aware.

"This is the grown ups that are doing it, we will reach for the toys that are more spatially aware and that engenders more traditionally masculine traits."

James suggested people should observe and learn from such a report: "The idea that some toys are for boys and some toys are for girls, and this is where I do see the potential for debate, is, I'm going to use the word unhealthy."

"Tell me why it isn't unhealthy" he said to LBC listeners.

James also noted that "it has happened in some clothing departments where they've brought in some gender-neutral stuff" and as such there seems to be a broader shift in how we associate gender and identity.

"In a very long-winded way I suppose I'm asking what on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?"

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry

'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to petrol driver crisis as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU

Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'

Lord Bethell breaking phone 'could be criminal offense', says Good Law Project

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone

It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules

LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue

James O'Brien ponders private health care and its benefits

James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien
YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank

YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank
James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'
'Prince Harry has made his mother proud by standing up for Meghan'

'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

1 day ago

Key British industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, industry boss warns

Key industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, expert warns

2 days ago

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Mendy pictured playing for Manchester City in August

Benjamin Mendy refused bail a third time ahead of rape and sex assault trial
Lego has pledged to make its toys 'free of gender bias'

Lego to remove 'gender bias and harmful stereotypes' from its toys
The CF Industries plant in Billingham, Teeside

Major UK CO2 supplier subsidised by taxpayer hikes gas prices
Sam Imrie has been charged with posting statements suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre

Man accused of plotting terror attack on mosque 'shaved head due to Hitler infatuation'
Some councils could face a gritter driver shortage this winter

Gritter driver shortage could lead to icy roads this winter

The shortage of HGV drivers has seen Kraft Heinz hike prices

HGV shortage: Now shoppers face higher food prices on top of soaring energy bills
Increasing concerns have been raised over a lack of face-to-face appointments with GPs

Distraught father claims cancer-stricken wife would have been saved by home GP visit
Submarine secrets were hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, it is alleged

US Navy engineer 'caught sending out nuclear sub secrets in peanut butter sandwich'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis