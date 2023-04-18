Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
You're nicked, sunshine: Suspected burglar caught while pretending to be a solar panel
18 April 2023, 13:35 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 14:03
A suspected burglar was caught while pretending to be a solar panel in an effort to hide from police.
The suspect was spotted on a roof by a thermal imaging camera attached to a National Police Air Service helicopter.
He was lying motionless on the roof of a row of shops in Wandsworth on April 14.
NPAS tweeted the bungled getaway attempt, adding: “Another burglary suspect located by us attempting to hide on a roof in @MPSWandsworth.
They’ll never find me if I just lay here and pretend I’m a solar panel!— NPAS London (@NPASLondon) April 18, 2023
Wrong!!
“** Friendly advice for any burglars that use Twitter ** Pretending to be solar panel on a roof will not fool us or our camera!!…, you’re welcome!”
“They’ll never find me if I just lay here and pretend I’m a solar panel! Wrong!!,” they added on Twitter.
It is not yet clear if the suspect was charged.