You're nicked, sunshine: Suspected burglar caught while pretending to be a solar panel

The man attemped to disguise himself as a solar panel. Picture: NPAS Twitter

By Asher McShane

A suspected burglar was caught while pretending to be a solar panel in an effort to hide from police.

The suspect was spotted on a roof by a thermal imaging camera attached to a National Police Air Service helicopter.

He was lying motionless on the roof of a row of shops in Wandsworth on April 14.

NPAS tweeted the bungled getaway attempt, adding: “Another burglary suspect located by us attempting to hide on a roof in @MPSWandsworth.

They’ll never find me if I just lay here and pretend I’m a solar panel!



“** Friendly advice for any burglars that use Twitter ** Pretending to be solar panel on a roof will not fool us or our camera!!…, you’re welcome!”

“They’ll never find me if I just lay here and pretend I’m a solar panel! Wrong!!,” they added on Twitter.

It is not yet clear if the suspect was charged.