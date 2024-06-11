Taylor Swift dancer dons kilt ‘with pride’ following cultural appropriation fears during Edinburgh leg of singer's Eras tour

A Taylor Swift dancer has said he could wear a kilt 'with pride' after learning about Scottish history.

By Charlotte Frawley

A dancer on Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour said he could wear a kilt 'with pride' following fears of cultural appropriation during the pop star’s Edinburgh tour.

Originally from Missouri, Kameron Saunders shared a series of images wearing a kilt, assuring fans he was ‘super respectful about the culture’ before making the purchase.

He wrote via Instagram: “Prior to purchasing I had an extensive conversation with the salesman who educated me so very wonderfully.”

“He assured me that I could wear this outfit with pride. So that’s what I’m doing!” wrote Saunders to his Instagram following of over 651,000.

Scottish fans were excited by Saunders’ engagement with local tradition, with several leaving comments in support:

“Oh you slayed speaking for all of Scotland when I say we very much approve” said one user.

Another user commented saying: “As a scot, we LOVEEEEEEEE to see it.”

According to Dr Nick Fiddes on Clan.com, the ‘world’s largest Scottish store’, wearing a kilt is not viewed as cultural appropriation.

“No true Scot would consider anyone wearing a kilt to be cultural appropriation”.

“It is a garment that is meant to be celebrated and shared with the world, and anyone can wear one with pride and respect for Scottish culture”, said Fiddes.

Saunders is the only person other than Swift to have a speaking role during the Era’s tour performance.

In the megastar’s track ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’, Saunders performs the line ‘like, ever’.

As the tour has taken to international audiences, Saunders has adapted it to reflect local colloquialisms of each destination.

In Edinburgh, he said: “Nae chance”, “Ya wee radge” and “Bolt ya rocket” when performing the role.

More than 220,000 fans attended Murrayfield Stadium over the weekend, as Swift performed her first UK show of the Eras tour.

Local businesses felt the buzz, recording bumper sales thanks to the influx of fans in town to see the star in action.

Edinburgh Food Project also revealed that Swift donated to Edinburgh’s foodbanks, thanking the pop star via social media: “Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact.”

“Thank you so much Taylor – you have changed Edinburgh for good”.

Swift took to Instagram to thank fans in Edinburgh.

Following the three record-breaking shows, she wrote: “Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!”

Swift’s tour continues Thursday 13 June with three shows in Liverpool, before she heads to Cardiff and onto London for the first of 8 sold out shows at Wembley Stadium over the summer.