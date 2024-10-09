Tennis star in racism storm after ‘imitating Asian people’ in photo with chopsticks

Badosa has been accused of “imitating Asian people”. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

The former World Tennis No2 has apologised after posing for a photo on social media holding chopsticks up to her eyes and squinting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paola Badosa has insisted she was not ‘imitating Asian people’ and was instead ‘playing with my face and wrinkles’.

A photo posted on Instagram by her coach Pol Toledo Bague shows Badosa in a restaurant pulling a face while holding chopsticks to her eyes.

She went on to post an apology on Twitter: “Really sorry didn’t know this was offensive towards racism. My mistake. I take full responsibility. This mistakes [sic] will make me learn for next time.”

Read more: 'Worst storm in a century': Florida braces for Hurricane Milton after Category 5 storm barrels through Mexico

Read more: MI5 chief warns of Russian disinformation campaigns targeting UK as report warns Western support for Ukraine at risk

Paola Badosa in action at a tournament in Italy last year. Picture: Alamy

She continued: “I love Asia … and have plenty of Asian friends. They are the kindest.” Toledo later deleted the photo from his Instagram account.

One day after the post appeared, Badosa, 26, who is ranked No15 in the world, pulled out of a tournament in Wuhan reportedly with a bout of gastroenteritis.

One person wrote online: “Wow. And a guest of the Chinese & accepting their money.”