'Terrible tragedy' sees 38 killed as bus blows tyre and smashes into lorry

The gutted bus in Minas Gerais State. Picture: Minas Gerais Fire Department/AFP

By Charlie Duffield

Nearly 40 people have been killed after a bus full of passengers collided with a lorry in Brazil, exploding into flames.

The country's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, referred to the crash as a "terrible tragedy".

Distressing images reveal the gutted bus on the side of the road.

Just after the collision, the coach, which was carrying 45 passengers, exploded into flames after one of its tires blew out.

Horrified witnesses said the malfunction sent the motor out of control.

The driver struggled with the wheel whilst trying to keep it on the road, but then it rammed into a lorry on the other side of the road.

Thirty-eight people were killed, including the driver, after the bus veered off the road.

It didn't take long for the impact of the crash to spark a horrific blaze.

Rescue teams were told that the bus had hit a granite block.

Thirteen people were taken to a hospital closeby in the country's eastern state of Minais Gerais, the local fire department said.

Mr da Silva said in a statement: "I deeply regret and send my prayers to the families of the more than 30 fatalities from the accident in Teofilo Otoni, Minas Gerais. I pray for the recovery of the survivors of this terrible tragedy."

Local governor Romeu Zema wrote on X that he had ordered "full mobilisation" of the Minas Gerais government to help the loved ones of the victims.