Thousands take to streets across Middle East after hundreds killed in Gaza hospital air strike

18 October 2023, 06:39

At least 500 people were killed in an air strike on a hospital in Gaza last night
At least 500 people were killed in an air strike on a hospital in Gaza last night. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the Middle East last night after hundreds were killed in an airstrike on a hospital in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US embassy in Lebanon was targeted on Tuesday evening, with smoke and gas deployed to disperse the protesters who had gathered following the hospital attack.

Following the protests, the US elevated its travel advisory to allow non-emergency personnel to leave Lebanon. A 'do not travel' warning has also been advised for Lebanon.

"The Department authorized the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from US Embassy Beirut due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon," a spokesperson said.

Lebanese people gather in front of the United States Embassy to stage a protest following Gaza hospital blast
Lebanese people gather in front of the United States Embassy to stage a protest following Gaza hospital blast. Picture: Getty
People lift placards and Palestinian flags during a protest in Libya's capital Tripoli
People lift placards and Palestinian flags during a protest in Libya's capital Tripoli. Picture: Getty

Protests have taken place elsewhere in the Middle East, including Palestine, amid a wave of anger over the hospital blast that killed at least 500 people at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday.

Hamas immediately accused Israel of being behind the blast, but the IDF has denied any involvement.

Read More: President Biden plunging into Middle East turmoil on visit to Israel

Read More: Hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital, as Israel denies responsibility

Israel hit back, saying a misfired rocket from inside Gaza hit the hospital, blaming the Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group.

The death toll could rise to 800 in the days after the attack.

It threatens to engulf the Middle East region in a wider war after Iran-backed Hezbollah called for a day of 'unprecedented anger' against Israel following the attack.

Joe Biden heads for Israel
Joe Biden heads for Israel. Picture: Getty

The hospital blast has already thrown President Joe Biden's visit to Israel into chaos, with a visit to Jordan to meet Arab leaders now cancelled.

The US President said he was "outraged" by the attack and sent his "deepest condolences" to the victims.

Mr Biden will now only visit Israel, where he will meet with the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden would "ask tough questions" of Israeli officials during his visit.

"He'll be asking them as a friend, as a true friend of Israel, but he will be asking some questions of them," Mr Kirby said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Storm Babet is set to hit the UK from Wednesday

Exact date Storm Babet to end as Britain to be batted by heavy rain for several days

The IDF insists it was not behind the hospital strike

It wasn't us: Israel releases new audio of Islamic Jihad 'admitting to hospital blast' that killed hundreds in Gaza

The attack happened while tourists were on a safari in the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda

British tourist among three shot dead in terror attack while on safari in Uganda, officials say

Inflation remained at 6.7 per cent in September

Petrol fuels inflation as it remains unchanged at 6.7% in September - but food prices drop for first time in two years

Andrew Cooper is standing for the Conservatives in Tamworth

Tory by-election candidate suggested families using food banks should 'f*** off' if they could afford TVs and phones

Sadiq Khan has hinted that drivers could be charged £5.25 to use the Blackwall Tunnel and Silvertown Tunnel

Sadiq Khan hints that drivers could be charged £5.25 to use Blackwall Tunnel and Silvertown Tunnel

Biden Israel Palestinians United States

President Biden plunging into Middle East turmoil on visit to Israel

Exclusive
As many as 1,500 cars were destroyed in the Luton airport fire

Ministers accused of failure to act on safety for multi-storey car parks before massive Luton fire

China Aircraft Intercepts

Pentagon releases footage of ‘concerning’ intercepts by Chinese planes

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip

Hamas and Israel trade blame as blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital

Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower

Female British police officer, 23, 'raped at the base of the Eiffel Tower by knife-wielding predator'

Students at a top grammar school are upset at having to shave

Bare-faced cheek: School upsets male students by banning beards and facial hair

Maren Morris

Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd citing irreconcilable differences

Donald Trump

Donald Trump returns to civil fraud trial in New York

The bridge has to comply with an old by-law

Workers fixing Millennium Bridge have to hang bale of straw as part of old London by-law

Alec Baldwin

Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin over fatal shooting on film set

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin meets Hungary’s PM in rare in-person talks with an EU leader

Singer Britney Spears will release her full memoir on 24th October.

Britney Spears says she was ‘so infantilised’ she felt like a ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship
Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan loses first vote to become House speaker

The hospital blast is said to have killed hundreds

Hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital, as Israel denies responsibility

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Britney Spears says she had an abortion after Justin Timberlake told her ‘he didn’t want to be a father’
Israeli launched airstrikes on a building at Al Bureij Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

Six killed as Gaza school hit during Israeli air strike

France School Attack

French prosecutor says suspect in school stabbing declared allegiance to IS

Humza Yousaf has pledge to freeze council tax in his first SNP conference speech as leader.

Humza Yousaf freezes council tax as he makes spending pledges of more than £1bn

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine claims major strike on Russian airfields as long-range missiles provided

Rachael Leader is mourning the death of her daughter Oria

'I wish we had more time': First Dates Hotel star tells of 'numbness' after daughter killed by dad in 'murder-suicide'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit