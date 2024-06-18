Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe and well by police

By Danielle De Wolfe

Three children reported missing after a day out at the Thorpe Park theme park have been found safe and well.

Police had been searching for Khandi, 14, Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, after they were reported missing just after 7pm on Monday.

Surrey Police have now said the three children, who were last spotted walking towards Staines town centre, have now been found.

The children were last seen walking away from the theme park at around 3.17pm on Monday.

Following a police search, the three children were discovered in London.

North Surrey Detective Superintendent Trevor Struthers said: "We appreciate the concern that this incident caused, especially given the children's ages and the fact that they were missing overnight.

"Our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to locate the three of them and we are all relieved that they have been found safe.

"We have received a huge amount of information and information and support from both the public and the media and we would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal."