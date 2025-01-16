Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Timothee Chalamet has been fined £65 after arriving at the London premiere of his new film on a Lime bike.

The Oscar-nominated star caused a stir on Tuesday after he was seen to cycle straight onto the red carpet at the premier of the Bob Dylan biopic.

Parking the bike directly in front of waiting paparazzi outside the BFI Southbank, it's been revealed the 29-year-old actor has since been slapped with a hefty fine for parking the cycle incorrectly.

"There was a traffic jam," Chalamet said in French when asked why he chose to use the e-bike to arrive at the premiere.

Chalamet has since revealed he parked the e-bike in an area he wasn't "actually wasn’t allowed to park."

UK premiere of Complete Unknown at BFI Southbank, London, with a Lime e-bike. Actor Chalamet has said he received a £65 fine for not parking the to-hire electric bike properly. Picture: Alamy

The star was seen to be frantically using his phone after disembarking the cycle, with many left wondering if he was attempting to log the bike as 'parked' on the Lime bike app.

Those using the app are required to park their hired bike in a host of designated locations away from pedestrianised walkways or face a potential fine.

It appears even celebrities aren't except from the rules, with Chalamet revealing on French television that he was ultimately handed a fine.

"I got a £65 fine and actually it was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them," Chalamet told host Yann Romain Barthès.

It's since been revealed that professional photographer Aidan Zamiri, who was accompanying the star to the premier and documenting his journey, was also slapped with a fine.

The pair were earlier seen to ride the Lime e-bikes, with Zamiri sharing a video of the pair riding across Westminster Bridge on Tuesday.

Speaking in the run-up to the film's release, Chalamet said he found distinctive parallels between his own journey to stardom and that of his character, Bob Dylan.

The biopic follows Dylan’s rise to stardom and early struggles as a musician in New York.