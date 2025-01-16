Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

16 January 2025, 12:41 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 13:26

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere
Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Timothee Chalamet has been fined £65 after arriving at the London premiere of his new film on a Lime bike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Oscar-nominated star caused a stir on Tuesday after he was seen to cycle straight onto the red carpet at the premier of the Bob Dylan biopic.

Parking the bike directly in front of waiting paparazzi outside the BFI Southbank, it's been revealed the 29-year-old actor has since been slapped with a hefty fine for parking the cycle incorrectly.

"There was a traffic jam," Chalamet said in French when asked why he chose to use the e-bike to arrive at the premiere.

Chalamet has since revealed he parked the e-bike in an area he wasn't "actually wasn’t allowed to park."

Read more: Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46 as tributes pour in

Read more: Drill rapper who appeared on the BBC and boasted about killings in vile lyrics revealed to be killer of Jimmy Mizen

UK premiere of Complete Unknown at BFI Southbank, London, with a Lime e-bike. Actor Chalamet has said he received a £65 fine for not parking the to-hire electric bike properly
UK premiere of Complete Unknown at BFI Southbank, London, with a Lime e-bike. Actor Chalamet has said he received a £65 fine for not parking the to-hire electric bike properly. Picture: Alamy

The star was seen to be frantically using his phone after disembarking the cycle, with many left wondering if he was attempting to log the bike as 'parked' on the Lime bike app.

Those using the app are required to park their hired bike in a host of designated locations away from pedestrianised walkways or face a potential fine.

It appears even celebrities aren't except from the rules, with Chalamet revealing on French television that he was ultimately handed a fine.

"I got a £65 fine and actually it was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them," Chalamet told host Yann Romain Barthès.

It's since been revealed that professional photographer Aidan Zamiri, who was accompanying the star to the premier and documenting his journey, was also slapped with a fine.

The pair were earlier seen to ride the Lime e-bikes, with Zamiri sharing a video of the pair riding across Westminster Bridge on Tuesday.

Speaking in the run-up to the film's release, Chalamet said he found distinctive parallels between his own journey to stardom and that of his character, Bob Dylan.

The biopic follows Dylan’s rise to stardom and early struggles as a musician in New York.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Suni Williams aboard the International Space Station

Nasa’s stuck astronaut steps out on spacewalk after seven months in orbit

Marine Le Pen

Crowds attend Paris memorial for far-right French leader Jean-Marie Le Pen

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen

UnitedHealth books better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 of damage

Vatican Pope Falls

Pope hurts his arm in second fall in a month

Paul Danan was found dead on the day he was due to appear in court

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan died hours before he was due in court on drugs charges

A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers

Death toll rises to 87 as stand-off between South African police and miners ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

Russia struck Kyiv with a drone during Sir Keir Starmer's visit

Putin’s forces launch drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit

Thomas Kerr celebrates winning for the Scottish Conservatives - he's now defected to Reform UK.

Scots Tory councillor defects to Reform UK as party predicts 'more to come'

BP sign outside a petrol station.

BP to cut 4,700 jobs in fresh wave of cost-cutting measures

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket lifting off from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Man's hands on a laptop keyboard

Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defences

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury kicked out of party after admitting punching man in the face on drunken night out

Paul Danan has died aged 46

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46 as tributes pour in

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock to perform during Trump’s inauguration weekend

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at his Mumbai home

Peter Hargreaves accused the Labour hierarchy of being “half cocked”

Leading financier blasts ‘worst cabinet of all time’ as he hints at Reform/Farage donation

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae breaks silence on New Year's kiss with Tommy Fury as she opens up about 'very complicated' breakup
Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers charged with murder of 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa on south London bus

Michelle Obama refuses to 'unify' with Trump despite her husband appearing to be friendly with the president-elect

Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration despite Barack going as she 'refuses to unify around new president'
Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Transgender girl lured to roller skating party before being stabbed repeatedly 'in revenge for lying about gender’
A woman casts her ballot during Vanuatu’s snap election

Vanuatu holds snap election a month after powerful earthquake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News