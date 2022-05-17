Breaking News

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

The Conservative whips office confirmed the unnamed individual has been asked not to attend Parliament until the investigation concludes.

"The Chief Whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary Estate while an investigation is ongoing," said a Conservative whips office spokeswoman.

"Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further."

The Met said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office."

The MP concerned remains in custody, The Sun reports.

The paper said the alleged offences are said to have taken place in London between 2002 and 2009.

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

Updates to follow