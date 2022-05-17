Breaking News

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

17 May 2022, 17:48 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 18:04

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault
By Daisy Stephens

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

The Conservative whips office confirmed the unnamed individual has been asked not to attend Parliament until the investigation concludes.

"The Chief Whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary Estate while an investigation is ongoing," said a Conservative whips office spokeswoman.

"Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further."

The Met said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office."

The MP concerned remains in custody, The Sun reports.

The paper said the alleged offences are said to have taken place in London between 2002 and 2009.

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

Spain Women’s Rights

Spain proposes bill liberalising abortion and introducing paid menstrual leave
Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry/AP)

Russia claims steel plant ‘surrender’ while Ukraine says ‘mission accomplished’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, New York (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Joe Biden visits Buffalo to pay respects to victims of racist massacre
France Paris Attacks Trial

Eagles Of Death Metal members tell court of death of ‘friends’ in Paris attack
Crew members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening day of the 75th international film festival, Cannes (Daniel Cole/AP)

Red carpet rolls out on the Riviera as Cannes prepares for revived film festival
A woman shows a security guard proof for entry near the words Peking University at one of the entrance to the main campus of Peking University (Ng Han Guan/AP)

University Covid lockdown eased in Chinese capital after student protests
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, centre, attends a parliamentary vote on Nato membership (Emmi Korhonen/AP)

Finland’s parliament endorses country’s bid to join Nato

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis reveals the drink that helps him battle knee pain
Zimbabwe Elephant Ivory

Zimbabwe seeks backing to sell stockpile of seized elephant ivory
The Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Eagles Of Death Metal performers give evidence in Paris attacks trial

