'Rotten at the heart': 50 Tory MPs rake in over £1.7m in consultancy fees this year

10 November 2021, 22:31 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 22:40

Labour party chair, Anneliese Dodds MP, said Boris Johnson&squot;s party is "rotten at the heart".
Labour party chair, Anneliese Dodds MP, said Boris Johnson's party is "rotten at the heart". Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has been accused of having something "rotten at the heart" of his party as opposition analysis showed Tory MPs have received more than £1.7 million in consultancy fees this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour party's analysis, which looks at the Register of Members Financial Interests, showed that since the start of this year Tory MPs have taken £1,712,357 in consultancy fees.

The figure is the latest blow to the Prime Minister and his Conservative colleagues, who are facing ongoing accusations of "Tory sleaze" and government "corruption" in the wake of the Owen Paterson scandal.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party chairwoman, said one in seven Conservative MPs had been taking money from outside interests.

She said in the last year, 50 Tory backbenchers and former ministers had been paid by management or consultancy firms.

Read more: Boris Johnson: MPs 'should be punished' if they break rules on second jobs

Read more: Analysis: PM finds himself embroiled in sleazegate scandal in front of world leaders

Ms Dodds said there is something "rotten at the heart" of Mr Johnson's Conservative party.

"Every day Conservative MPs act as if there's one rule for them and another for everyone else," she said.

“The Prime Minister needs to show leadership, heed Labour's call to ban MPs from having paid directorships and consultancy roles and put an end to Tory sleaze.”

The embattled prime minister is under major scrutiny over MPs having second jobs in the wake of his attempt to support Owen Paterson, who has announced his resignation.

Mr Paterson was found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules by a parliamentary standards committee.

A backlash over the decision forced the Government into a U-turn over its support for him - but anger has swelled as more focus is applied to MPs' second jobs.

Labour has referred Sir Geoffrey to the Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after video emerged of him apparently taking part in legal proceedings in the British Virgin Islands remotely from his office in Westminster.

Read more: 'Stupid question': Iain Duncan Smith shrugs off concerns of Tory sleaze

The opposition's most recent analysis showed Sir John Redwood, the MP for Wokingham, had earned the most in fees in 2021, at £194,810.

This was followed by Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell (£115,833), Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier (£82,500), Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond (£81,666) and North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller (£79,899).

The analysis does not include income from other outside work but calculates that £1,712,357 has been paid to Conservative MPs in consultancy fees alone.

Downing Street has continued to defend MPs having second jobs, saying the House of Commons "can and historically has" benefitted.

Addressing world leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said it is "crucial" that MPs follow the rules, but he refused to comment - or apologise - on any individual cases.

"On second jobs, I would say that for hundreds of years MPs have gone to Parliament and also done work as doctors, lawyers or soldiers or firefighters or writers, or all sorts of other trades and callings," he said.

Read more: Bryant: MPs should not use taxpayer-funded offices or 'magic' job title for commercial interests

"And on the whole, the UK population has understood that that has actually strengthened our democracy, because people basically feel that parliamentarians do need to have some experience of the world.

"But, if that system is going to continue today, then it is crucial that MPs follow the rules.

"And the rules say two crucial things: you must put your job as an MP first and you must devote yourself primarily and above all to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament."

Mr Johnson said MPs "should be punished" if they break rules on second jobs as he attempted to assure world leaders at the event that the UK government is "not corrupt".

"Since we are in an international context and speaking before international colleagues, I want to say one thing which I hope is not taken in any chauvinistic spirit," he told the press conference.

"I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country nor do I believe our institution is corrupt.

"We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and scrutiny, not least by the media.

"I think what you have got is cases where, sadly, MPs have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is them facing appropriate sanctions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan Markle has apologised for misleading the court.

Meghan Markle apologises for 'misleading' court in privacy battle

John Cleese blacklisted himself from the university.

John Cleese pulls out of Cambridge University talk over 'woke rules'

Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

French footballer arrested after 'attack' on teammate who shares same position

Ms Francis is said to have “falsely imprisoned” Mr King and the Aylesbury Tesco’s staff room

Tesco worker wins £50k after being 'held hostage' at work by pregnant boss

America's climate envoy, John Kerry, made the announcement at COP26.

China and US announce surprise agreement to tackle climate crisis

Boris Johnson's crucial speech at COP26 was overshadowed by the Tory "sleaze" scandal.

Analysis: PM finds himself embroiled in sleazegate scandal in front of world leaders

Chris Bryant, Chair of the Standards Committee, has clearly laid out the rules

Bryant: MPs should not use taxpayer-funded offices or 'magic' job title for commercial interests
Boris Johnson held a press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims.

Boris Johnson holds press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims

Exclusive
A total of 27 Conservative MPs who work as consultants for private companies voted against free school meals

Revealed: 90% of Tories who made £1.3m from second jobs voted against free school meals

Boris Johnson has told MPs they will be investigated should they break the rules.

Boris Johnson: MPs 'should be punished' if they break rules on second jobs

MPs' have been heavily criticised over second jobs

Does your MP have a second job? Find out here

The PM was spotted not wearing a mask during his hospital visit on Monday

WHO chief hits out at PM after Johnson pictured maskless during hospital visit

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

The 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog on Monday.

Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy dies in Wales dog attack

Harry continued his feud with the British press during a panel appearance

Prince Harry says Megxit is a misogynistic term aimed at Meghan

Sir Geoffrey Cox has said it is up to his electors to decide if he is right to take on his work outside Parliament

Geoffrey Cox: 'It's up to voters to decide if my job outside Parliament is reasonable'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK Supreme Cour blocked the action against the tech giant

Mass £3bn legal action against Google's 'secret iPhone tracking' blocked by Supreme Court
Prince Harry said he predicted the Capitol riots

Prince Harry says he predicted US Capitol riots the day before Trump activists attacked
Sajid Javid addressed concerns over NHS staff shortages

Sajid Javid admits NHS mandatory vaccines will add to worrying staff shortages
COP26 President Alok Sharma pictured on day one of the summit

Draft COP26 pact urges more action after China 'thwarts' talks
John Swinney addressed MSPs yesterday

Covid passports could be extended in Scotland, says Deputy First Minister
The Prime Minister flew back from COP26 last week

PM returns to COP26 for green transport talks - after taking private jet from summit
According to Government estimates, as many as 123,000 healthcare workers could refuse the Covid-19 vaccine

No jab no job: Over 120,000 healthcare workers could quit over mandatory Covid vaccine
An investigation has been demanded into allegations Sir Geoffrey Cox used his Westminster office for his second job.

Sir Geoffrey Cox could face probe after claims he used Parliament office for second job
Man rescued from Welsh cave named as George Linnane.

Caver trapped for 54 hours named as mum thanks rescuers for 'saving son's life'
Miriam Cates said schools need to be "very, very careful" about who was invited to address students

MP condemns LGBT charities teaching 'dangerous and extreme ideologies' in schools

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8
The UK-hosted conference will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, and will be attended by thousands of people including protestors

What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'
James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff
Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes

Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes
Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police