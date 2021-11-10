Breaking News

Boris Johnson: MPs 'should be punished' if they break rules on second jobs

10 November 2021, 16:57 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 18:16

Boris Johnson has told MPs they will be investigated should they break the rules.
Boris Johnson has told MPs they will be investigated should they break the rules. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has warned MPs they "should be punished" if they break the rules on having second jobs.

The Prime Minister told the COP26 climate summit on Wednesday that his colleagues "must put their jobs first" and those who break the rules will be investigated.

His warning came as the former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox said he did not believe he had breached rules which ban MPs from using their parliamentary offices for outside business.

Labour has referred Sir Geoffrey to the Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after video emerged of him apparently taking part in legal proceedings in the British Virgin Islands remotely from his office in Westminster.

Read more: Geoffrey Cox: 'It's up to voters to decide if my job outside Parliament is reasonable'

Read more: Does your MP have a second job? Find out here

Responding to questions about second jobs, Mr Johnson said it is "crucial" that MPs follow the rules, but he refused to comment - or apologise - on any individual cases.

"On second jobs, I would say that for hundreds of years MPs have gone to Parliament and also done work as doctors, lawyers or soldiers or firefighters or writers, or all sorts of other trades and callings," he said.

"And on the whole, the UK population has understood that that has actually strengthened our democracy, because people basically feel that parliamentarians do need to have some experience of the world.

"But, if that system is going to continue today, then it is crucial that MPs follow the rules.

"And the rules say two crucial things: you must put your job as an MP first and you must devote yourself primarily and above all to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament."

Read more: Met Police 'considering' call to investigate 'cash for honours' Tory scandal

The row over second jobs erupted last week after Conservative MP Owen Paterson was found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials on behalf of two firms he was working for as a paid consultant.

Tory MPs were furious after they were ordered to vote for a review of the system which could have allowed Mr Paterson to appeal against a recommended six-week suspension, only for ministers to abandon the plan when opposition parties refused to co-operate.

The Tory MP later resigned from the "cruel world of politics".

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson's lack of contrition showed he did not care about the "corruption" engulfing his party and his government.

"Instead of taking responsibility the Prime Minister is taking the mickey out of the British people and won't clean up his mess," she said.

"He thinks it's one rule for him and another rule for everyone else."

Read more: Sir Geoffrey Cox could face probe after claims he used Parliament office for second job

During his brief press conference on Wednesday - which lasted all of 22 minutes - Mr Johnson also attempted to defend the UK government, assuring world leaders the UK is "not remotely a corrupt country".

He said: "Since we are in an international context and speaking before international colleagues, I want to say one thing which I hope is not taken in any chauvinistic spirit.

"I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country nor do I believe our institution is corrupt.

"I think it is very very important to say that.

"We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and scrutiny, not least by the media.

"I think what you have got is cases where, sadly, MPs have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is them facing appropriate sanctions."

The Prime Minister also insisted all his activities as an MP and a minister are within the rules.

He told the press conference: "All my declarations are in conformity with the rules, and you can certainly study them, and that will remain the case."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson's crucial speech at COP26 was overshadowed by the Tory "sleaze" scandal.

Analysis: PM finds himself embroiled in sleazegate scandal in front of world leaders

Chris Bryant, Chair of the Standards Committee, has clearly laid out the rules

Bryant: MPs should not use taxpayer-funded offices or 'magic' job title for commercial interests
Boris Johnson held a press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims.

Boris Johnson holds press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims

Exclusive
A total of 27 Conservative MPs who work as consultants for private companies voted against free school meals

Revealed: 90% of Tories who made £1.3m from second jobs voted against free school meals

MPs' have been heavily criticised over second jobs

Does your MP have a second job? Find out here

The PM was spotted not wearing a mask during his hospital visit on Monday

WHO chief hits out at PM after Johnson pictured maskless during hospital visit

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

The 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog on Monday.

Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy dies in Wales dog attack

Harry continued his feud with the British press during a panel appearance

Prince Harry says Megxit is a misogynistic term aimed at Meghan

Sir Geoffrey Cox has said it is up to his electors to decide if he is right to take on his work outside Parliament

Geoffrey Cox: 'It's up to voters to decide if my job outside Parliament is reasonable'

The UK Supreme Cour blocked the action against the tech giant

Mass £3bn legal action against Google's 'secret iPhone tracking' blocked by Supreme Court

Prince Harry said he predicted the Capitol riots

Prince Harry says he predicted US Capitol riots the day before Trump activists attacked

Sajid Javid addressed concerns over NHS staff shortages

Sajid Javid admits NHS mandatory vaccines will add to worrying staff shortages

COP26 President Alok Sharma pictured on day one of the summit

Draft COP26 pact urges more action after China 'thwarts' talks

The 55-year-old was arrested by officers

Terminally ill man arrested by six officers after ‘mooning’ speed camera

John Swinney addressed MSPs yesterday

Covid passports could be extended in Scotland, says Deputy First Minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prime Minister flew back from COP26 last week

PM returns to COP26 for green transport talks - after taking private jet from summit
According to Government estimates, as many as 123,000 healthcare workers could refuse the Covid-19 vaccine

No jab no job: Over 120,000 healthcare workers could quit over mandatory Covid vaccine
An investigation has been demanded into allegations Sir Geoffrey Cox used his Westminster office for his second job.

Sir Geoffrey Cox could face probe after claims he used Parliament office for second job
Man rescued from Welsh cave named as George Linnane.

Caver trapped for 54 hours named as mum thanks rescuers for 'saving son's life'
Miriam Cates said schools need to be "very, very careful" about who was invited to address students

MP condemns LGBT charities teaching 'dangerous and extreme ideologies' in schools
Rashford was awarded the MBE by Prince William.

Marcus Rashford awarded MBE for free school meals campaign

The shocking footage has caused outrage online.

RSPCA investigates 'upsetting' footage of woman 'kicking and punching horse in face'
Daphna and Alexander Cardinale raised a baby for three months that was not theirs

Women give birth to each other's babies and raise them after fertility clinic mix-up
Constituents have shared their thoughts on Mr Cox's second job.

'It's outrageous': Geoffrey Cox constituents criticise MP for £1m second job
Andrew Gale has been suspended over an old tweet.

Yorkshire County Cricket coach suspended over 'historic tweet'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8
The UK-hosted conference will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, and will be attended by thousands of people including protestors

What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'
James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff
Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes

Analysis: PM in a much weaker position amid Tory sleaze row, Theo Usherwood writes
Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze
'Stupid question': Iain Duncan Smith shrugs off concerns of Tory sleaze

'Stupid question': Iain Duncan Smith shrugs off concerns of Tory sleaze

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police