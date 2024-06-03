Tottenham star Yves Bissouma 'tear gassed and mugged' in France as attackers make off with £260,000 watch

Yves Bissouma, 27, and his partner were allegedly attacked by two hooded assailants outside the Majestic Barriere hotel in Cannes around 4am on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma has been 'tear gassed and mugged' outside a five star hotel in France with attackers making off with his £260,000 watch.

Bissouma, 27, and his partner were allegedly attacked by two hooded assailants outside the Majestic Barriere hotel in Cannes around 4am on Sunday.

The attackers sprayed tear gas in the footballer's face before snatching his watch and making off in a car, the Sun reports.

French police have opened an investigation into the incident, which took place on the Promenade de la Croisette.

Bissouma reportedly told officers he and his partner were attempting to take refuge in the hotel when the attack occurred, but the property's doors were locked.

The footballer had been due to spend a few days relaxing in a French resort, but instead returned home later on Sunday.

Bissouma's Instagram story today showed the player had returned to Tottenham's training ground in Enfield.

It comes after the Mali international player was diagnosed with Malaria during the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Meanwhile there have been a series of burglaries of high profile footballers homes in the UK.

In the past 12 months, England star Jack Grealish, Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, West Ham's Kurt Zouma and Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Joelinton have all been targetted.