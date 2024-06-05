Trains in and out of London Euston suspended after fatality on tracks

Huge crowds at London Euston railway station concourse looking at the departure boards (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Rail services in and out of London Euston have been suspended due to a fatality on tracks in Hertfordshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

National Rail Enquiries said the incident is affecting passengers travelling with Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and Southern.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10am while emergency services deal with the fatality.

Avanti West Coast runs long-distance services between Euston and Glasgow on the West Coast Main Line, with branches to locations such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and North Wales.

⚠️ Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Watford Junction and London Euston all lines are blocked.



‼️ Services are unable to depart from or arrive into London Euston.



Please check your journey with us here:https://t.co/gHe5m9iHkd — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) June 5, 2024

Read More: King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as commemorations begin in England and France

Read More: LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

British Transport Police said it received a report of a casualty on tracks near Watford Junction station, Hertfordshire at 6.04am on Wednesday.

Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Affected passengers are able to use tickets on some alternative routes.

Road transport is also being provided in some areas.