Trump assassination bid was a ‘serious failure’ by US Secret Service, ex-MI6 chief tells LBC

Former MI6 Chief criticizes Secret Service over Trump assassination attempt

By Danielle de Wolfe

The former head of MI6 has exclusively told LBC that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was a "serious failure" on the part of the US Secret Service.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Tom Sawers reflected on the recent assassination attempt on the former president, explaining that it was 'pretty obvious" Donald Trump was "going to be target".

"Had he succeeded, it would have been dreadful for American politics," he explained.

"It would have inserted violence back into the political process and it would have become very ugly."

The comments follow a serious breach of security during Trump's Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

The incident saw suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly open fire on the former president with an AR-style rifle as he addressed the crowd.

"These are the guards and guns that surround senior American politicians, it was obviously a failure on their part," the former MI6 chief continued, highlighting the importance of US security personnel.

"I never got involved in that personal protection business - I often had personal protection when I was travelling in war zones and so on - and I know that the lengths the personal protection people go to."

Sawers, the former chief of UK Secret Intelligence Service, was among a handful of personnel to hold the UK's highest security clearance.

During his career, the chief has stood as the UK’s ambassador to the United Nations, political director of the Foreign Office and spoke before the Joint Intelligence Committee, prior to leading MI6

"But you’d have thought it was pretty obvious that Donald Trump was going to be target for a would-be assassin," he explained.

"The fact that the bullets got as close as they did to him meant there was a serious failure on the part of the Secret Service, there’s no doubt about it."

Adding: "So, whilst I have no time for Donald Trump, I’m really glad that assassin didn’t succeed,"

It comes as Keir Starmer declared Labour the party of national security in June prior to Labour coming to power.

Last week the Home Secretary announced plans to boost Britain’s border security in a bid to tackle gangs, with cross-Channel smuggling numbers reaching an all-time high.