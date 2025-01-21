Trump's executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons

21 January 2025, 15:54

Trump's avalanche of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons - explained.
Trump's avalanche of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons - explained. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

During his first full day in office, Donald Trump signed off a slew of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to pardoning January 6 rioters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The returning president spoke to thousands of supporters at a stadium in Washington DC on Monday evening, as he picked up a pen, reversing many of predecessor Joe Biden's policies.

The executive orders included the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement, alongside "restoration of freedom of speech".

Trump rescinded a total of 78 Biden-era executive actions, after slamming his administration as the "worst in history".

Here's what we know about the executive orders and actions Trump signed on Monday.

Read more: 'What did he say?': People desperate to hear Barron Trump's comment at inauguration that ‘wiped smile of Biden’s face’

Read more: President Trump gives TikTok 75-day extension to sell its US business

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

Pardons for January 6 rioters

Trump has gone on to pardon around 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and is issuing six commutations.

The pardons fulfil his promise to release supporters who tried to help him overturn his election defeat four years ago.

"These are the hostages," he said while signing the paperwork in the Oval Office.

He also directed the Attorney General to seek the dismissal of about 450 pending criminal cases tied to the riots.

Nancy Pelosi, who was the Speaker of the House at the time of the riots, called the move 'shameful'.

Economy

While speaking to supporters on Monday night, Trump signed a "presidential memorandum to marshal every power to combat inflation" to bring down prices, as he said 'you can't buy bacon anymore'.

By repealing Mr Biden's actions and adding his own orders, Mr Trump is easing regulatory burdens on oil and natural gas production, something he promises will bring down costs of all consumer goods.

On trade, the president said he expects to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on February 1, but declined to flesh out his plans for taxing Chinese imports.

American flags hang from the front the New York Stock Exchange, right, on April 11, 2024 in New York. Global shares are trading higher on Friday, May 10, 2024, after a rally on Wall Street that pulled the S&P 500 back within 1% of its record.
American flags hang from the front the New York Stock Exchange, right, on April 11, 2024 in New York. Global shares are trading higher on Friday, May 10, 2024, after a rally on Wall Street that pulled the S&P 500 back within 1% of its record. Picture: Alamy

Climate and energy

Trump will formally withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreements. He made the same move during his first term but Mr Biden reversed it.

Trump promised to "drill, baby, drill", adding that the "liquid gold under our feet" will make America a "rich nation again".

The administration will end the Green New Deal and revoke the electric vehicle mandate, he said.

Border and immigration

Trump is set to declare a national emergency on the US-Mexico border in order to support border wall construction and send additional troops to the border, an incoming Trump official said.

Trump did the same during his first term after Congress refused to give him the money to build the border wall.

Mr Trump is trying to end birthright citizenship. It is unclear, though, whether his order will survive inevitable legal challenges, since birthright citizenship is enshrined in the US constitution.

He temporarily suspended the US Refugee Admission Programme, pending a review to assess the programme's "public safety and national security" implications.

He has also pledged to restart a policy that forced asylum seekers to wait over the border in Mexico, but officials did not say whether Mexico would accept migrants again.

And Mr Trump is ending the CBP One app, a Biden-era border app that gave legal entry to nearly a million migrants.

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

'America First'

Trump is pulling the US out of the World Health Organisation.

He also ordered a comprehensive review of US foreign aid spending.

Trump also signed an order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, making it the Gulf of America and the highest mountain in North America, now known as Denali, will revert back to Mount McKinley, its name until former president Barack Obama changed it.

He also signed an order that flags must be at full height at every future inauguration day. The order came because former president Jimmy Carter's death had prompted flags to be at half-staff. Trump demanded they be moved up on Monday.

Government bureaucracy

Trump has halted federal government hiring, except for the military and other parts of government that went unnamed. He added a freeze on new federal regulations while he builds out his second administration.

He formally empowered the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which is being led by Elon Musk, the world's richest man. Ostensibly an effort to streamline government, Doge is not an official agency. But Mr Trump appears poised to give Mr Musk wide latitude to recommend cuts in government programmes and spending.

Gender and DEI

Trump is rolling back protections for transgender people and terminating diversity, equity and inclusion programmes within the federal government.

He signed an order mandating the federal government to only recognise two genders - male and female.

"There are only two genders, male and female"

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

A separate order halts DEI programmes, directing the White House to identify and end them within the government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Top general quits over October 7 as Israel launches West Bank military operation

Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road.

Residents trapped after 40ft mountain of fly-tipped rubbish dumped on their road

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu

Turkey ski resort hotel fire kills at least 66 people and dozens more injured

Donald Trump sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office

Trump mistakes Spain for Brics member and repeats tariffs threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via videoconference

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties after Trump inauguration

Domestic abuser who strangled their girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her leg with a vodka bottle has been jailed for four years.

Domestic abuser who strangled girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her with vodka bottle jailed for four years

Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in a property in West Calder, West Lothian

Girl, six, and man, 36, found dead inside home - as deaths treated as unexplained

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300

A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt continues.

Banker, 43, beaten to death in London flat named and pictured as manhunt continues

Yvette Cooper said Rudakubana was referred to the Prevent anti-terrorism programme three times and a review found his case should not have been closed.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘carried a knife more than ten times and bought blade on Amazon’

A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut

Israeli troops kill six in West Bank operation, Palestinian officials say

Activists

'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle

At least 66 people died in the fire

At least 66 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey and dozens more injured

Counter Terror Police arrested the fifteen year old who has since been released on bail.

Boy, 15, charged with terror offences relating to extremist Islam

Afghanistan US Detainees

Taliban confirm release of two Americans in prisoner exchange

John Lewis is using anti-spoofing technology to combat attempts to use photographs of adults to cheat the age check.

John Lewis rolls out AI age checks for online knife sales

Latest News

See more Latest News

High winds are set to batter the UK later this week

Storm Éowyn named by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter the UK this weekend

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of January 6 offences in the Oval Office of the White House

Executive orders: Donald Trump’s first actions and upcoming plans as president

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire.

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire
People are desperate to know what Baron said to Biden.

'What did he say?': People desperate to hear Barron Trump's comment at inauguration that ‘wiped smile of Biden’s face’
Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena

Elon Musk hits out at critics for ‘dirty tricks’ after his hand gesture was compared to a Nazi salute
Police discovered the homemade semi-automatic weapon during a search in May 2023 of the house James Maris

Teenager spared jail for 3D-printing semi-automatic gun at home

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in north-west Turkey

Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in Turkey kills at least 10 people

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea’s impeached leader defends martial law bid during public appearance

California Wildfires Alerts

Gusty winds and extreme fire weather return to Southern California

Greggs has become famed for the 'steak bake'

Greggs favourite urgently recalled over potential health risk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News