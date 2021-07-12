Twitter deletes over 1,000 racist tweets after Euro final

12 July 2021, 13:54

Twitter has deleted more than 1,000 tweets after some England footballers were the targets of racist abuse on social media
Twitter has deleted more than 1,000 tweets after some England footballers were the targets of racist abuse on social media. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Twitter says it has deleted over 1,000 racist tweets after England footballers became the target of online racist abuse following their Euro 2020 final loss on Sunday.

Twitter called the abuse "abhorrent" and "unacceptable", and vowed to continue working with the football community to "tackle this issue collectively".

“The abhorrent racist abuse last night has absolutely no place on Twitter,” a Twitter spokesperson said on Monday.

“In the past 24 hours, through a combination of machine learning based automation and human review, we have swiftly removed over 1,000 Tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts for violating our rules - the vast majority of which we detected ourselves proactively using technology.

Read more: Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players

Read more: 'You did us so proud': Nation reacts to England's crushing Euro 2020 final loss to Italy

“We will continue to take action when we identify any Tweets or accounts that violate our policies.

“We have proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our partners across the football community to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour - both online and offline.”

Facebook-owned Instagram also saw a torrent of racist abuse aimed at players.

Facebook said that they were "quickly" removing racist comments and the accounts they came from, and said they were "committed" to protecting their community from abuse.

"No one should have to experience racist abuse anywhere, and we don’t want it on Instagram,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

“We quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse at England’s footballers last night and we’ll continue to take action against those that break our rules.

Read more: Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England star's penalty miss

Read more: 49 arrests in central London after England's devastating Euro defeat

“In addition to our work to remove this content, we encourage all players to turn on Hidden Words, a tool which means no one has to see abuse in their comments or DMs.

“No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we’re committed to keeping our community safe from abuse.”

Emotions ran high after Sunday's final, which saw Italy beat England in a penalty shootout.

Following the racist abuse levelled at players - particularly Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka who missed their penalties - the Football Association (FA) issued a statement saying social media companies needed to take more responsibility for content that is shared on their platforms.

Read more: Boris Johnson to address nation on whether July 19 unlocking can proceed

Read more: What time is Boris Johnson's Covid press briefing today? And what will he say?

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," a spokesperson said.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

Latest News

See more Latest News

England manager Gareth Southgate leaves the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, on Monday

Southgate: It feels like my stomach has been ripped out after Italy defeat
Angela Rayner has hit out at Boris Johnson and Priti Patel

'Total hypocrites': Johnson and Patel blasted by Labour over condemnation of racist abuse
Savills said it is investigating the post

Savills to investigate racist tweet allegedly posted by employee after the Euro 2020 final
A mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford was vandalised after England's loss to Italy

Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England star's penalty miss
Prince William has condemned vile racist abuse levelled at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka

Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players
Participants wear rainbow protective masks during an LGBTQ+ rally in Tbilisi

Cameraman dies after attack at anti-LGBT march in Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Is a national ID card the solution to social media abuse?

Will Guyatt explains how to solve the problem of anonymous online abuse
Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says
Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London