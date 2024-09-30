Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Two of Boris Becker’s four children were not invited to his latest wedding in Italy as the tennis star tied the knot for the third time, according to reports.

Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month in Portofino, near the northern Italian city of Genoa.

The German’s only daughter Anna Ermakova and his youngest son Amadeus were absent from the ceremony.

Present were his two eldest sons Noah and Elias, from his first marriage to Barbara Feltus, German-American designer, actress and model.

Becker conceived Anna during a one-night stand with Russian Angela Ermakova – a waitress at London’s Nobu at the time – while Barbara was in labour with Elias.

Amadeus, 14, was born during Becker’s nine-year marriage to Dutch model Lilly Kerssenberg.

According to Becker’s ex, the former Wimbledon champion kept his youngest son in the dark about the upcoming event.

“When I asked Amadeus about it, he was surprised. He didn’t know anything about it,” Lilly Becker told Bunte, a German magazine.

“Of course he’s wondering why he wasn’t invited and that his father didn’t tell him anything about it. He’s not a child anymore. He’s 14!”

“Behaving that way towards our son really is the last straw. Who doesn’t want him to come?”

The German’s only daughter Anna Ermakova and his youngest son Amadeus were absent from the ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Anna didn’t get an invite either and reportedly found out about her father’s latest wedding plans from the newspaper.

Becker’s only daughter went to Germany in 2023 to compete in – and win – Let’s Dance, Germany’s version of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was reportedly keen to establish an identity for herself beyond her parents’ infamous marriage and won the contest with a record number of public votes and perfect scores from the show’s judges.

Becker hasn’t confirmed why two of his children weren’t invited to his wedding to Ms de Carvalho Monteiro, who is a political risk consultant who he had been seeing since at least the time of his 2022 conviction.

The tennis star, who became the youngest man to ever win Wimbledon when he was 17, was deported from the UK to Germany following a conviction for failing to declare assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

At the time, Judge Deborah Taylor said Becker had shown no remorse for failing to declare over a million pounds in assets as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Becker was sentenced to prison time, but was released early and deported to Germany in December 2022 after living in the UK for over a decade.

But his legal problems started in 2002 when a court in Germany convicted him of tax evasion.

Becker was found to have spent most of the years between 1991 and 1993 living in Munich, but hadn’t registered an address there for tax purposes.

He was convicted of evading an equivalent of about €1.6 million in taxes. He was issued a two-year prison sentence suspended for three years and ordered to pay a €300,000 fine and donate a further €200,000 to charitable organisations.

Becker currently lives in Italy with his new wife after being named head of men’s tennis with the German Tennis Federation in 2017.