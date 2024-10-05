Two children and woman injured by pack of four 'dangerous out of control' dogs as arrest made

Two children and a woman have been hospitalised after being attacked by a pack of four "dangerous out of control" dogs in south-east London. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

Two children and a woman have been hospitalised after being attacked by a pack of four "dangerous out of control" dogs in south-east London.

The attack happened in St Paul's Cray, Orpington, shortly before 9am on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two children, aged four and six, and a 30-year-old woman were found injured by police. Their injuries are non life-threatening.

The Met said a woman has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

Superintendent Mitch Carr said: "I know this incident will have caused a lot of public concern, especially due to the young age of the children injured.

"The dogs have also been taken to police kennels while the investigation is ongoing.

"Extra officers will be in the area over the next few days to provide community reassurance."

The London Ambulance Service told the BBC it sent crews including an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and an air ambulance.

A spokesman said the woman and two children were treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre by road.