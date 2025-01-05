Two high-ranking Russian officials killed in missile attack, as Ukraine fires at Kremlin command post

Two high-ranking officials were killed in the missile strike. Picture: East2West

By Alice Padgett

Two top Russian officials have been killed in 'Storm Shadow' missile attack by Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ukrainian missile attack targeted Russian officials hiding in a bunker in Kursk.

It is believed that eight officials were wounded and 22 injured.

Among those killed were Russian Lieutenant Colonel Valery Tereshchenko, chief of communications of the 76th Pskov Airborne Division, and Colonel Pavel Maletsky, commander of 656th separate engineer-sapper battalion - both high ranking in the Russian military.

The strike was carried out on 30th December, but it has recently become clear that these high-ranking officials were killed as their funerals were announced.

The missiles used are believed to be Storm Strike missiles, a type of missile supplied by Britain.

The missiles are able to doge air defences and travel at 600mph.

The £800,000 weapons use GPS technology to find their target.

Video footage, from East2West, shows the strike and the following fireball.

Video footage of the blast from Storm Shadow missiles. Picture: East2West

The Kremlin have not officially announced the official's deaths.

The Daily Mail reported that the Russian Officers' Ice Hockey League announced Tereshchenko's death 'with bitterness and sorrow in our hearts'.

They also said that a friend had confirmed Maletsky's death.

Storm Shadow missiles on display at Farnborough International Airshow 2024. Picture: Getty

This offensive in Kursk comes after Russia launched an attack on Kyiv on Christmas Day.

Responding to the attack on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Every Russian massive strike takes time to prepare. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a conscious choice not only of targets, but also of time and date.

"Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than a hundred strike drones. The targets are our energy sector. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, our defenders managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant part of the drones. Unfortunately, there are hits. As of now, there are outages in several regions. Energy workers are working to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

"Thank you to everyone who is currently working for the country, who is on combat duty, who is protecting our sky. Let's restore the maximum. Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not distort Christmas."

At least six people have been injured in the attacks.