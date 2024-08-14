Two men found 'shot dead' in burned-out car in Sweden confirmed as missing British pair

By Danielle de Wolfe

The bodies of two men found 'shot dead' in a burnt out vehicle in Sweden are those of a missing British pair, Swedish authorities have confirmed.

Father-of-two Juan Cifuentes, 33, and his friend Farooq Abdulrazak, 37, from north London, went missing in July after failing to return from a business trip to Scandinavia.

Now, Swedish prosecutors have confirmed the remains discovered inside the burnt out vehicle are those belonging to the two missing Brits.

Newly-wed Mr Abdulrazak had travelled to Denmark and Sweden with Mr Cifuentes for business.

Empire Holidays, the friends’ joint travel company, has confirmed that Mr Abdulrazak has “sadly passed away”.

The burnt out vehicle was discovered close to the city of Malmo, Sweden. Picture: Alamy

It comes as authorities in Sweden confirmed that no one has yet been arrested in connection with the deaths.

The burnt-out car was found at around 2pm local time on 7 July, with suspicions raised over whether the pair may have been murdered as part of a gangland war.

Initial reports from local media suggest the vehicle was discovered on a dirt road close to an industrial area close to the south of Malmo, Sweden.

The victims inside the vehicle are said to have been shot, according to Swedish authorities.

In July it was confirmed that the Britons had rented a car - a Toyota Rav 4 - at Copenhagen Airport in the hours before the remains were found.

It follows the girlfriend of a missing London travel agent whose body is believed to have been in the burnt-out vehicle as “a phenomenal human being”.

Born in Colombia, Mr Cifuentes, played football with Hertfordshire non-league side Welwyn Garden City FC.

A club spokesperson said at the time: “Juan was part of our double-winning squad in 2014-15. A very good player and great person.”