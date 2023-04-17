UK must end 'anti-maths mindset' to boost economic growth, Sunak says, as he launches review into teaching plan

17 April 2023, 01:18

The UK needs to bring an end to its “anti-maths mindset” to help young people in their careers and grow the economy, Rishi Sunak will say.
The UK needs to bring an end to its “anti-maths mindset” to help young people in their careers and grow the economy, Rishi Sunak will say. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The UK needs to bring an end to its “anti-maths mindset” to help young people in their careers and grow the economy, Rishi Sunak will say.

On Monday, the Prime Minister's plan to get all pupils studying maths will move a step closer, as he announces an expert-led review to ensure all children in England study some form of maths until the age of 18, without making maths A-Level compulsory.

He will use a speech on Monday, to take aim at a “cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths” which he believes is putting children “at a disadvantage” by depriving them of the he analytical skills required in the workplace.

The UK continues to be one of the only countries that doesn't have a requirement for children to study some form of maths up to 18, which makes it one of the least numerate countries in the 38 OECD advanced economies

Over 8 million adults have numeracy skills below those expected of a 9-year-old and around a third of young people fail to pass GCSE maths in the UK, Downing Street says.

Read more: Delivery driver, 54, dragged for 800 yards 'as he tried to stop van being stolen' dies in hospital

Read more: Jeeves and Wooster books given trigger warnings and edited by publisher to remove 'unacceptable' PG Wodehouse prose

Before an audience made up of students, teachers, education experts and business leaders, Mr Sunak is expected to say: “We’ve got to change this anti-maths mindset. We’ve got to start prizing numeracy for what it is – a key skill every bit as essential as reading.

“I won’t sit back and allow this cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths to put our children at a disadvantage.

“My campaign to transform our national approach to maths is not some nice-to-have. It’s about changing how we value maths in this country”.

The PM first made his pledge maths till 18 pledge in January, pointing to the importance of numeracy skills in jobs which are to which are increasingly led by statistics and data, though he acknowledged that the move may not be achieved in this Parliament.

Rishi Sunak says getting more children studying maths will help grow the economy
Rishi Sunak says getting more children studying maths will help grow the economy. Picture: Getty

But experts dismissed the announcement of the plans as "vague" and "out of touch", warning that it failed to confront deeper issues in the education system, including severe teacher shortages.

Others accused the former Chancellor using the pledge to distract from an on-going Government row with teaching unions over pay.

But on Monday, Mr Sunak will reaffirm his commitment to the move, arguing that attainment in maths will be beneficial to the careers of young people and will ultimately help grow the economy.

“We simply cannot allow poor numeracy to cost our economy tens of billions a year or to leave people twice as likely to be unemployed as those with competent numeracy," he will say.

“We have to fundamentally change our education system so it gives our young people the knowledge and skills they need – and that our businesses need – to compete with the best in the world.”

The Prime Minister will acknowledge that the change won't happen “overnight”, and an advisory group which will include mathematicians, education leaders and business representatives will be created to advise ministers.

The review will consider what maths content pupils will be required to learn, and whether or not a new maths qualification will need to be introduced.

“We’ll need to recruit and train the maths teachers," Mr Sunak will say, "We’ll need to work out how to harness technology to support them.

Students working together in maths lesson in secondary school
Students working together in maths lesson in secondary school. Picture: Alamy

“And we’ll need to make sure this maths is additional to other subjects – not instead of them. But we are taking the first step today by identifying the maths content that will give our 16 to 18-year-olds the skills they need to get on in life.”

He will also commit to bringing in a "voluntary and fully funded qualification" for primary school maths teachers, and an expansion of maths hubs, which aim to improve the teaching of maths. There are 40 such hubs in England at present.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that the PM should focus on ending the pay dispute with reachers, rather than “re-announcing a vague and poorly thought-out policy”.

“It is hard to understand why the Prime Minister is rehashing his ambition of maths to 18 having only announced this policy in January and with no further detail of what it will entail or how it will be delivered.

“It seems like an attempt to divert attention away from the most pressing matter in education in England which is the industrial dispute triggered by the erosion of teacher pay and conditions and resulting crisis in recruiting and retaining enough staff.

Read more: King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Read more: Rishi Sunak scraps plans to build fourteen smart motorways citing soaring costs and a lack of public trust

“These severe shortages directly undermine the Prime Minister’s ambition because it means there are not enough maths teachers to deliver even the existing requirements let alone extend maths to every pupil to the age of 18.”

Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Once again, the Prime Minister needs to show his working: he cannot deliver this reheated, empty pledge without more maths teachers.

“But after 13 years of failing our children, the Tory government repeatedly misses their target for new maths teachers, with maths attainment gaps widening and existing teachers leaving in their droves.

“Labour does not need a new advisory group to make the right choices for our children. We will drive up standards in every corner of our country by investing in thousands more teachers, including maths teachers, by ending tax breaks for private schools.”

Sam Sims, CEO of the charity National Numeracy, said: “Addressing poor numeracy needs to start much earlier than 16. We need a cradle to career vision for numeracy in the UK.”

While president of the Royal Society Sir Adrian Smith, said the PM's commitment was “reassuring to see" as “more still needs to be done” to make courses such like core maths "and mathematics skills, in general, widely available and appealing to students".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has said it will investigate the deaths of three horses at the Grand National meeting "in painstaking detail", as it condemned protesters who disrupted the event.

British Horseracing Authority to investigate Grand National horse deaths as it condemns 'reckless' protesters

Several Jeeves and Wooster books by have been editted by publishers to remove “unacceptable” prose by author PG Wodehouse, with trigger warnings added to the comic novels over "outdated" themes.

Jeeves and Wooster books given trigger warnings and edited by publisher to remove 'unacceptable' PG Wodehouse prose

Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan,

Dozens killed as army and rival group battle for control of Sudan

Dadeville dance studio shooting

Talented football player among the dead in dance studio shooting

The couple has displayed golliwogs in their pub

Probe launched after Essex pub at centre of golliwog dolls row vandalised with graffiti

Ukraine plane wreckage

Air defence commander sentenced for shooting down Ukrainian airliner

Vladimir Putin

Putin praises relationship with China as he meets defence minister

The victim was found in an alleyway off Suffolk Road, Dartford.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after 18-year-old man stabbed to death in Dartford

Police said two men are believed to have approached the two teenagers outside the McDonald's on Queen's Road in the town centre

Police appeal after girls, 14 and 15, ‘raped after being approached by two men outside McDonald’s’

Turkey Gokceada Island Orthodox Easter Photo Gallery

Orthodox patriarch marks Easter on Turkish island

Italy Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi moved out of intensive care, say family

Alabama Shooting

Four killed in shooting at Alabama dance studio

High school football star Phil Dowdell (left) was among four people in a mass shooting at his sister's birthday in Alabama.

Rising sports star among four killed in mass shooting at sister's birthday party in Alabama

Ukraine Orthodox Easter

Dozens of prisoners of war freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Mark Lang

Delivery driver, 54, dragged for 800 yards 'as he tried to stop van being stolen' dies in hospital

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Czech Republic Protest

Thousands take to streets for anti-government protest in Prague

UAE Dubai Fire

Fire at apartment building in Dubai kills 16

Tesco and Aldi have recalled some of their cereal products.

Tesco and Aldi recall popular products amid safety fears

Finland Energy Nuclear Reactor

Europe’s most powerful nuclear reactor begins production in Finland

Policemen stand guard in the area where Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in, Prayagraj, India

Former Indian legislator and brother fatally shot live on TV

Ian Paterson was jailed for 20 years

Deaths of 650 patients treated by jailed breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson to be investigated by medical experts
Japan G7 Climate

Climate envoy Kerry: There can be no rolling back on clean energy transition

A teacher claims she was left 'humiliated' after being ordered to apologise for saying 'good morning, girls' (stock image)

Female teacher at £20k-a-year girls' school 'humiliated' after being forced to apologise for saying 'afternoon, girls'
Kenya Bus Accident

10 people returning from funeral killed in Kenya bus crash

New guidance is to be released in just weeks

Schools 'must tell parents if children start using different gender identity' under new guidance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart

Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'
Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit