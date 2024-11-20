James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Full list of school closures as UK hit with second day of snow and ice warnings
20 November 2024, 11:04 | Updated: 20 November 2024, 11:40
Dozens of schools across the UK have been forced to close for a second day due to snow.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice were issued in many parts of north and west Scotland, from Wednesday morning to midday on Thursday.
Between 2cm and 5cm (up to 2in) of snow is expected widely and it could reach 10cm in some parts of the north-west mainland, with higher ground seeing 15cm to 20cm (up to 7.8in), the Met Office said.
Meanwhile, a warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday for the east Midlands, east, and north-east of England, Yorkshire and south-west Scotland.
There could be power cuts, untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable, and some rural communities could be cut off, the Met Office warned.
There is also a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
Read more: Met Office issues fresh warnings for ice and snow as commuters brace for more travel chaos
Read more: Britain braces for another day of snow chaos as new ice warning comes into force amid fears of travel misery
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain, snow and ice continue to be potential hazards through this week as an Arctic airmass continues to influence the UK's weather, bringing potential ongoing disruption for some.
"A number of weather warnings for snow and ice are currently in place, and more are expected today.
"We are keeping an eye on a more organised band of rain and hill snow affecting the south-west through tomorrow as a larger system runs into the continent.
They added: "It will be feeling very cold for most, with daytime temperatures in the low single figures, with a wind chill meaning it will be feeling even cooler.
"Despite the below average temperatures, there will be a good deal of sunshine away from the wintry showers near the coasts."
Full list of schools closed across UK
England
- Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley
- Dormston school, Dudley
- Jessons Primary, Dudley
- Bishop Milner, Dudley
- Alder Coppice Primary School, Dudley
- Bridgtown Primary School (EYFS and Year 1, Y2 and KS2 open as normal), Staffordshire
- Hednesford Valley High School, Staffordshire
- St. John's CE(VC) First School, Bishops Wood, Staffordshire
- Wightwick Hall School, Staffordshire
- Halesowen CofE Primary School
- Allscott Meads Primary School and Nursery
- Bridge School
- Buildwas Academy
- Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Primary School
- Dawley C of E Primary School with Nursery
- Donnington Wood C of E Junior School
- Grange Park Primary school
- Haughton Special School
- Holy Trinity Academy
- John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School
- John Randall Primary School
- Newdale Primary School
- Priorslee Academy
- Randlay Primary School
- Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School
- Southall School
- St Georges C of E Primary School
- St Lawrence CE Primary School
- St Patricks Catholic Primary School
- St Peters C of E Primary School
- Teagues Bridge Primary School
- Telford Park School (Lakeside Academy)
- William Reynolds Primary School
- Orion Academy, Oxford
- Oldbury Academy
- The Phoenix Collegiate, West Bromwich
- Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury
Wales
- Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog, Denbighshire
- Ysgol Bro Famau Llanferres and Llanarmon-yn-Iâl, Denbighshire
- Nannerch VC Primary School, Flintshire
- Ysgol Terrig, Flintshire
- Ysgol Rhos Helyg, Flintshire
- Brynhafren CP School, Powys
- Brynllywarch Hall School, Powys
- Buttington/Trewern CP School, Powys
- Forden C in W School, Powys
- Llanidloes CP School, Powys
- Llanidloes High School, Powys
- Newtown High School - John Beddoes Campus, Powys
- Newtown High School - Newtown Campus, Powys
- Welshpool High School, Powys
- Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Primary Campus, Powys
- Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus, Powys
- Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, Powys
- Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, Powys
- Ysgol Rhiw Bechan, Powys
- Bronington Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School, Wrexham
- Brynteg CP, Wrexham
- Minera Church in Wales, Wrexham
- Penygelli CP, Wrexham
- Rhosnesni High School, Wrexham
- St Mary’s School Church in Wales, Wrexham
- The Maelor School, Wrexham
- Ysgol Bro Alun, Wrexham
- Ysgol Bryn Tabor, Wrexham
- Ysgol ID Hooson , Wrexham
- Ysgol Llan-y-pwll, Wrexham
- Ysgol Penrhyn, Wrexham
- Ysgol Tanyfron, Wrexham
- Ysgol Y Grango, Wrexham
Scotland
- Alford Academy, Aberdeenshire
- Alford Primary School, Aberdeenshire
- Auchterless School, Aberdeenshire
- Crudie School, Aberdeenshire
- Drumblade School, Aberdeenshire
- Gordon Schools, Aberdeenshire
- Kennethmont School, Aberdeenshire
- Largue School, Aberdeenshire
- Rhynie School, Aberdeenshire
- Towie School, Aberdeenshire
- Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire
- Auchtertyre Primary, Highland
- Auchtertyre Primary Nursery, Highland
- Bonar Bridge Primary, Highland
- Broadford Primary, Highland
- Broadford Primary Nursery - EM, Highland
- Broadford Primary Nursery - GM, Highland
- Bun-Sgoil Shlèite, Highland
- Carbost Primary, Highland
- Carbost Primary Nursery, Highland
- Dunvegan Primary, Highland
- Dunvegan Primary Nursery, Highland
- Edinbane Primary, Highland
- Gledfield Primary, Highland
- Glenelg Primary, Highland
- Glenelg Primary Nursery, Highland
- Golspie High School, Highland
- Kilmuir Primary, Highland
- Kilmuir Primary Nursery, Highland
- Kyle Primary, Highland
- Kyle Primary Nursery, Highland
- Kyleakin Primary, Highland
- Kyleakin Primary Nursery, Highland
- Lairg Primary, Highland
- Lairg Primary Nursery, Highland
- Loch Duich Primary, Highland
- Lochcarron Nursery EM, Highland
- Lochcarron Primary, Highland
- Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare, Highland
- Lochinver Primary, Highland
- Macdiarmid Primary, Highland
- Macdiarmid Primary Nursery, Highland
- Plockton High School, Highland
- Plockton Primary, Highland
- Plockton Primary Nursery - GM, Highland
- Portree Primary, Highland
- Rogart Primary, Highland
- Rogart Primary Nursery, Highland
- Rosehall Primary, Highland
- Staffin Primary, Highland
- Staffin Primary Nursery, Highland
Northern Ireland
- Holy Evangelists, Belfast