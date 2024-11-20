Full list of school closures as UK hit with second day of snow and ice warnings

Schools are closed for a second day across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dozens of schools across the UK have been forced to close for a second day due to snow.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice were issued in many parts of north and west Scotland, from Wednesday morning to midday on Thursday.

Between 2cm and 5cm (up to 2in) of snow is expected widely and it could reach 10cm in some parts of the north-west mainland, with higher ground seeing 15cm to 20cm (up to 7.8in), the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, a warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday for the east Midlands, east, and north-east of England, Yorkshire and south-west Scotland.

There could be power cuts, untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable, and some rural communities could be cut off, the Met Office warned.

There is also a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain, snow and ice continue to be potential hazards through this week as an Arctic airmass continues to influence the UK's weather, bringing potential ongoing disruption for some.

"A number of weather warnings for snow and ice are currently in place, and more are expected today.

"We are keeping an eye on a more organised band of rain and hill snow affecting the south-west through tomorrow as a larger system runs into the continent.

They added: "It will be feeling very cold for most, with daytime temperatures in the low single figures, with a wind chill meaning it will be feeling even cooler.

"Despite the below average temperatures, there will be a good deal of sunshine away from the wintry showers near the coasts."

Full list of schools closed across UK

England

Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley

Dormston school, Dudley

Jessons Primary, Dudley

Bishop Milner, Dudley

Alder Coppice Primary School, Dudley

Bridgtown Primary School (EYFS and Year 1, Y2 and KS2 open as normal), Staffordshire

Hednesford Valley High School, Staffordshire

St. John's CE(VC) First School, Bishops Wood, Staffordshire

Wightwick Hall School, Staffordshire

Halesowen CofE Primary School

Allscott Meads Primary School and Nursery

Bridge School

Buildwas Academy

Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Primary School

Dawley C of E Primary School with Nursery

Donnington Wood C of E Junior School

Grange Park Primary school

Haughton Special School

Holy Trinity Academy

John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School

John Randall Primary School

Newdale Primary School

Priorslee Academy

Randlay Primary School

Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School

Southall School

St Georges C of E Primary School

St Lawrence CE Primary School

St Patricks Catholic Primary School

St Peters C of E Primary School

Teagues Bridge Primary School

Telford Park School (Lakeside Academy)

William Reynolds Primary School

Orion Academy, Oxford

Oldbury Academy

The Phoenix Collegiate, West Bromwich

Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury

Wales

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog, Denbighshire

Ysgol Bro Famau Llanferres and Llanarmon-yn-Iâl, Denbighshire

Nannerch VC Primary School, Flintshire

Ysgol Terrig, Flintshire

Ysgol Rhos Helyg, Flintshire

Brynhafren CP School, Powys

Brynllywarch Hall School, Powys

Buttington/Trewern CP School, Powys

Forden C in W School, Powys

Llanidloes CP School, Powys

Llanidloes High School, Powys

Newtown High School - John Beddoes Campus, Powys

Newtown High School - Newtown Campus, Powys

Welshpool High School, Powys

Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Primary Campus, Powys

Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus, Powys

Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, Powys

Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, Powys

Ysgol Rhiw Bechan, Powys

Bronington Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School, Wrexham

Brynteg CP, Wrexham

Minera Church in Wales, Wrexham

Penygelli CP, Wrexham

Rhosnesni High School, Wrexham

St Mary’s School Church in Wales, Wrexham

The Maelor School, Wrexham

Ysgol Bro Alun, Wrexham

Ysgol Bryn Tabor, Wrexham

Ysgol ID Hooson , Wrexham

Ysgol Llan-y-pwll, Wrexham

Ysgol Penrhyn, Wrexham

Ysgol Tanyfron, Wrexham

Ysgol Y Grango, Wrexham

Scotland

Alford Academy, Aberdeenshire

Alford Primary School, Aberdeenshire

Auchterless School, Aberdeenshire

Crudie School, Aberdeenshire

Drumblade School, Aberdeenshire

Gordon Schools, Aberdeenshire

Kennethmont School, Aberdeenshire

Largue School, Aberdeenshire

Rhynie School, Aberdeenshire

Towie School, Aberdeenshire

Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire

Auchtertyre Primary, Highland

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery, Highland

Bonar Bridge Primary, Highland

Broadford Primary, Highland

Broadford Primary Nursery - EM, Highland

Broadford Primary Nursery - GM, Highland

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite, Highland

Carbost Primary, Highland

Carbost Primary Nursery, Highland

Dunvegan Primary, Highland

Dunvegan Primary Nursery, Highland

Edinbane Primary, Highland

Gledfield Primary, Highland

Glenelg Primary, Highland

Glenelg Primary Nursery, Highland

Golspie High School, Highland

Kilmuir Primary, Highland

Kilmuir Primary Nursery, Highland

Kyle Primary, Highland

Kyle Primary Nursery, Highland

Kyleakin Primary, Highland

Kyleakin Primary Nursery, Highland

Lairg Primary, Highland

Lairg Primary Nursery, Highland

Loch Duich Primary, Highland

Lochcarron Nursery EM, Highland

Lochcarron Primary, Highland

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare, Highland

Lochinver Primary, Highland

Macdiarmid Primary, Highland

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery, Highland

Plockton High School, Highland

Plockton Primary, Highland

Plockton Primary Nursery - GM, Highland

Portree Primary, Highland

Rogart Primary, Highland

Rogart Primary Nursery, Highland

Rosehall Primary, Highland

Staffin Primary, Highland

Staffin Primary Nursery, Highland

Northern Ireland