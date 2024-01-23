UK and US strikes against Houthi rebels were 'self defence', Defence Secretary says, after 'intolerable' Red Sea attacks

23 January 2024, 00:17 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 00:37

It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels in as many weeks
It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels in as many weeks. Picture: Getty/MoD
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK and US launched strikes against Houthi rebels in "self defence" after a series of "intolerable attacks" against vessels in the Red Sea, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday, the US and British militaries conducted joint airstrikes targeting Houthi missile sites in Yemen for the second time in less than two weeks.

Eight targets were hit in the strikes, including an underground storage site and Houthi missile and surveillance capability, the Pentagon said.

The Houthi rebels, who are based in Yemen and backed by Iran, have been attacking Western vessels in the Red Sea - an important global trade route.

The UK and US first launched joint strikes against the rebel group on January 11, after which the Houthis vowed brutal retaliation.

Mr Shapps confirmed the UK's involvement in the strikes, which included the use of four RAF Typhoons, supported by a pair of Voyager tankers.

Houthi rebels have been hit in joint UK and US attacks once again
Houthi rebels have been hit in joint UK and US attacks once again. Picture: MoD

The White House confirmed on Monday that Rishi Sunak had spoken with US President Joe Biden about the ongoing attacks against naval vessels in the Red Sea.

Mr Biden and Mr Sunak reiterated "their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks".

A White House spokesperson said: "The president and prime minister discussed the importance of increasing humanitarian aid and civilian protections for people in Gaza, and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas."

After the first wave of attacks, which took place earlier in January, the Ministry of Defence said "particular care was taken to minimise any risks to civilians" and "any such risks were mitigated further by the decision to conduct the strikes during the night".

Read More: US hits Houthi sites as Biden says allied action has not yet halted ship attacks

Read More: Houthi rebels attack US cargo ship off Yemen coast and vow 'more attacks are coming'

A joint statement from governments across the world, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, said eight Houthi targets in Yemen were hit.

"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners, and are in response to a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi actions since our coalition strikes on January 11," they said.

"Today's strike specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis' missile and air surveillance capabilities.

"The Houthis' now more than thirty attacks on international and commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge.

"Recognising the broad consensus of the international community, we again acted as part of a coalition of like-minded countries committed to upholding the rules-based order, protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce, and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on mariners and commercial shipping.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."

RAF Typhoon fighter plane
RAF Typhoon fighter plane. Picture: MoD

In a statement following UK-US strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Dangerous Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have continued to threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy.

"Along with our US partners, we have conducted a further round of strikes in self-defence. Aimed at degrading Houthi capabilities, this action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade.

"Alongside our ongoing diplomatic efforts, we will continue to support regional stability across the Middle East, working hand in hand with our like-minded partners."

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak spoke on the phone as the attacks were launched
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak spoke on the phone as the attacks were launched. Picture: Getty

The latest barrage of allied attacks follows an almost-daily assault on Houthi missile launchers by US fighter jets and ship-based Tomahawks over the past week.

The rapid response missions, which officials said go after launchers armed and ready to fire, demonstrate the military's increasing ability to watch, detect and strike militant activities in Yemen.

The chaotic wave of attacks and reprisals involving the United States, its allies and foes suggests the retaliatory strikes have not deterred the Houthis from their campaign against Red Sea shipping, and that the broader regional war that the US has spent months trying to avoid is becoming closer to reality.

For months, the Houthis have attacked ships in the region's waterways that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.

They say their attacks aim to end the Israeli air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip that was triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack in southern Israel.

But any such links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have grown more tenuous as the attacks continue.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023

Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27

Woman found dead next to body of father and two young daughters was their aunt visiting from Thailand

The burned-out shell of the two-storey house on Monday

Five children die in house fire

Dexter King speaks to the press in 1994

Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr, dies of cancer at 62

A blood test could be just as accurate as painful and invasive lumbar punctures for detecting Alzheimer's disease, research suggests

Alzheimer’s blood test detects disease 15 years before symptoms, new study shows

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur

Former gang leader charged with killing Tupac gets new lawyer

HMS Diamond firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea in the UK and US's first joint strike

US and UK militaries again jointly hit Houthi missile sites in Yemen

Norman Jewison, centre, appears with his wife Lynne St David at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles

Norman Jewison, Fiddler On The Roof and Moonstruck director, dies aged 97

It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels in as many weeks

UK and US launch joint attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen for second time, American officials say

Coffee is more popular in the UK than tea, a study has found

Identi-tea crisis? Britain no longer synonymous with infamous 'cuppa' as coffee popularity surges

People gather in a street after leaving their flats after the earthquake in Almaty, Kazakhstan

‘Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits remote western China’

Workers repair the entrance of City Hall, riddled in large bullet holes in Villa Union, Mexico, in 2019 after 22 people were killed in a gun battle between a drug cartel and security forces

Mexico wants investigation into US military-grade weapons used by drug cartels

Brad Cooper

Iran directly involved in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks – US navy chief

Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill has taken a kicking in the House of Lords

Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill faces long delay after defeat in House of Lords vote

US President Joe Biden

AI-generated robocall impersonates Biden in apparent bid to suppress votes

Billions of records have been leaked

'Biggest-ever data breach': 26 billion records leaked including from X and LinkedIn - how to check if you're affected

Latest News

See more Latest News

Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter have warned the family to 'get on with bulldozing the spa pool' after stressing time was running out for the unauthorised £200,000 complex to be demolished

Captain Tom's daughter needs to 'get on with bulldozing spa pool', neighbours say, as deadline to demolish complex nears
Palestinians flee Khan Younis from an Israeli ground and air offensive on the Gaza Strip on Monday

Families of Gaza hostages storm Israel’s parliament demanding release deal

Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, pays his respects after laying a wreath at the Srebrenica Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia, on Monday

Outgoing Dutch PM begins Bosnia visit at memorial to Srebrenica genocide victims

Two thirds of Brits already given up on Veganuary ventures by third week of January

Two thirds of Brits already given up on Veganuary ventures by third week of January

Health

Former US president Donald Trump leaves his apartment building in New York on Monday

Possible Trump evidence in sex abuse defamation trial postponed

Diego Dellarovere

Graphic designer, 43, guilty of raping Airbnb host who welcomed him as first-ever guest

Energy bills are forecast to fall by more than £300 a year from April

Energy bills forecast to fall by £300 in April after 'mild' winter

Steven Harper (left) died last year when he fell from an Italian clifftop, his family revealed

Brit father plunged to death from Italian clifftop after becoming 'delirious' when eating wild mushrooms
A Labour Government will "get ahead" of torrential storms, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he accused the Conservatives of implementing a "sticking plaster" approach over Storm Isha

Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would ‘get ahead’ of torrential weather - as five killed by Storm Isha
Hollywood star criticised for eating snow

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence after being criticised for eating 'filthy' snow off her car

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit