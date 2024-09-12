Three Ukrainians working for the Red Cross killed after aid vehicles hit by Russian shelling in Donetsk

Three Ukrainians working for the International Committee of the Red Cross have been killed by Russian shelling. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Officials say three Ukrainians working for the International Committee of the Red Cross have been killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region in the east of the country.

They'd been bringing fuel briquettes to local people for use to heat their homes ahead of the winter.

Two other people were injured in today's attack.

President Zelensky has described what's happened as "another Russian war crime."

It's understood the three members were preparing to hand out wood and coal to families . Picture: Getty

Posting to social media on Thursday, the Ukrainian President said: "Today, the occupier attacked vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross humanitarian mission in the Donetsk region."

"As of now, we know of two injured people who are receiving all necessary assistance. Unfortunately, three people were killed in this Russian strike.

"My deepest condolences to their families and friends.

"In this war, everything is absolutely clear—Russia sows evil, Ukraine defends life. If anyone wants to hear “both sides,” in Russia, it is only perceived as permission to kill again.

"The world must respond firmly and with principle.

"Countries and international organizations cannot remain indifferent. Only together can the world force Russia to stop this terror and make Moscow seek peace."

The village of Viroliubivka came under shelling, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messenger app, reporting casualties.

The Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram that ICRC employees had brought fuel briquettes to residents for heating before winter.

They were unloading the aid when the attack happened, it said.

Two employees were hospitalized, and one was in severe condition, prosecutors added.

The Donetsk region, which Russian troops partially occupy, regularly comes under Russian shelling and airstrikes.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, although thousands of people have been killed in its attacks.