Three schoolgirls seriously injured in hit-and-run after car mounts pavement - as police hunt 'smashed' vehicle

The hit-and-run happened on a quiet street in Stockport. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck and Danielle de Wolfe

Three schoolgirls have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Greater Manchester after a car mounted the pavement and ploughed down the teenagers.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon on Whitelow Road, Heaton Moor in Stockport.

Greater Manchester Police have now said the incident saw the girls left in the road with "serious leg injuries" as the vehicle made its escape.

Initial enquiries suggest the girls were walking on the pavement, at the same time a car was travelling at speed behind them.

It's believed the vehicle swerved to avoid an oncoming car, veering onto the pavement as a result.

The three girls were taken to hospital with serious injuries to their legs, with the victims now requiring surgery.

The incident, which has been confirmed as a hit-and-run, has seen police now appeal to the public for help in locating both the vehicle and driver.

Greater Manchester Police have appealed for witnesses. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 4.30pm on 10 September 2024, we were called to a report of a hit and run road traffic incident on Whitelow Road, Heaton Moor in Stockport.

Initial enquiries suggest that three teenage schoolgirls were walking on the pavement, at the same time a car was travelling at speed behind them and swerved onto the pavement to miss another oncoming car.

The victims, three teenage girls, were taken to hospital with serious injuries to their legs which will require surgery.

Sergeant Paul Lunt, of GMPs Road’s Policing Unit, said: “The victims were just walking on the pavement when a car mounted the pavement and collided with them causing them serious injuries before driving off, leaving the girls injured by the road.

“There were a number of people at the scene either walking past on Whitelow Road and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash cam footage, CCTV or ring doorbell footage showing a Silver VW Golf car driving in the area between 4:15-4:45pm.

"After the collision, the VW Golf had a smashed windscreen, so should be quite distincitve.

“Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 2249 of 10/09/24. You can also use our Live Chat service on the GMP website.

