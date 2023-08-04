Exclusive

'No one cares about me': Ukrainian refugee sleeping rough in West London says council has abandoned him

Sergiy, 44, who came to the UK on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, has been sleeping in a sleeping bag next to Ealing Station since Wednesday night. Picture: Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

A Ukrainian refugee has told LBC they’re sleeping rough on the streets of West London after becoming homeless.

Sergiy, 44, who came to the UK on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, has been sleeping in a sleeping bag next to Ealing Station since Wednesday night.

When he spoke to LBC on Friday, he was facing another night on the sheet of cardboard he is attempting to use for comfort.

He told LBC: “I am very worried about my safety. How can I sleep? There are lots of strange people passing by.”

When Sergiy spoke to LBC on Friday, he was facing another night on the sheet of cardboard he is attempting to use for comfort. Picture: Charlotte Lynch

He said he had tried to contact Ealing Council, who were originally responsible for him when he first moved to the UK to stay with a host in the area but claims “no one cares about me”.

Sergiy, who asked for his face to be blurred to protect the support he receives, said he had befriended another homeless person who told him he would “keep watch” whilst he slept, to make sure his belongings weren’t stolen.

He said: “I have my documents with me. If they are stolen I have nothing and I can go nowhere.”

He said he had tried to contact Ealing Council, who were originally responsible for him when he first moved to the UK to stay with a host in the area, but claims “no one cares about me”. Picture: Charlotte Lynch

Sergiy fled the war in Ukraine and came to the UK on the Homes for Ukraine scheme. He lived in Ealing, but his relationship with his host broke down. He found another solution in Ireland, but after the agreement came to an end, he found himself with nowhere left to go.

He said he decided to return to Ealing because the council was originally responsible for him.

But he claims he has had no response from them, after asking for alternative accommodation.

He said: “I wish they would just tell me clearly why. Something doesn’t work.”

Sergiy came to the UK on the Homes for Ukraine scheme but is now sleeping rough by Ealing Station. Picture: Charlotte Lynch

He told LBC he has felt relatively safe so far, but “you don’t know who you are going to see – I am scared somebody will smash my head in.”

He’s also tried to access foodbank vouchers, but has been told he must wait 3-7 days for a referral. He’s also officially registered as homeless.

LBC contacted Ealing Council on Friday after speaking with Sergiy and is awaiting a response.