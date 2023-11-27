UK's first human case of never-before-seen swine flu detected

27 November 2023, 13:07 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 13:57

The H1N2 strain differs from the H1N1 strain, which caused the 2009 outbreak.
The H1N2 strain differs from the H1N1 strain, which caused the 2009 outbreak. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A north Yorkshire resident has tested positive for swine flu after coming into contact with a sick pig, health officials have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The person, after testing positive for the sickness when they visited their GP, had been"experiencing respiratory symptoms', the UK Health Security (UKHSA) SAID.

The source of infection has yet to be identified and health chiefs are now trying to track down all contacts of the person.

Medics detected swine flu in the patient as part of routine national flu surveillance, which is conducted by UKHSA and the Royal College of General Practitioners.

This specific strain is called H1N2 and can be passed from ill pigs to humans.

It is rare for this strain to be passed from human to human.

Read more: NHS strike breakthrough: Consultants reach pay deal with government that could end strikes

Read more: Sadiq Khan tells Covid Inquiry 'lives could have been saved' had he been invited to Cobra meetings earlier

H1N2 differs from H1N1, which caused the 2009 outbreak, killing 457 people in the UK.

H1N1 is now circulating in humans seasonally and is no longer referred to as swine flu and it is distinct from the viruses circulating in the pig population.

In humans, the symptoms of swine flu include a high temperature, cough, runny nose and body aches - similar to seasonal flu.

Most cases are mild and clear up in a few weeks, with very few ending up in death.

However, scientists warn that children under five, people over 65, pregnant people and those with underlying health conditions are more at risk of complications.

Swine flu symptoms in humans are similar to seasonal flu.
Swine flu symptoms in humans are similar to seasonal flu. Picture: Getty

UKSHA is monitoring the situation and taking steps to increase surveillance within existing profanes.

Meera Chand, Incident Director at UKHSA said: "It is thanks to routine flu surveillance and genome sequencing that we have been able to detect this virus.

"This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs.

"We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases."

UKSHA is monitoring the situation and taking steps to increase surveillance within existing profanes.
UKSHA is monitoring the situation and taking steps to increase surveillance within existing profanes. Picture: Alamy

For infected pigs, the animals may experience fever, depression, coughing (barking), discharge from the nose or eyes, sneezing, breathing issues, red or inflamed eyes and going off feed.

Although, some may show no sign of illness at all.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: "We know that some diseases of animals can be transferred to humans - which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important.

"Through our animal and human surveillance systems, we work together to protect everyone. In this case, we are providing specialist veterinary and scientific knowledge to support the UKHSA investigation.

"Pig keepers must also report any suspicion of swine flu in their herds to their local vet immediately."

Infected pigs may experience depression.
Infected pigs may experience depression. Picture: Alamy

The 2009 swine flu pandemic was caused by the H1N1 strain, declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) from June 2009 to August 2010.

The first known case was recorded in a rural Mexican town, La Gloria in Veracruz.

WHO reported 18,449 lab-confirmed deaths globally but the estimated excess death is thought to be 284,000.

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Nigel Farage lists three Brexit benefits during heated I'm A Celebrity clash with Fred Siriex

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Israel amid growing accusations of antisemitism on X

Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore made the charity appearances

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore pocketed £18k for charity visits, nine times what foundation got

Body-worn footage was played at the panel hearing, showing PC Broadhead had shouted towards Child A, saying “put it down” as she appeared to pick up the shears, before heading up the stairs [File Photo]

Mother of 10-year-old girl Tasered in own home says she wouldn't have called police if she knew what would happen

Consultant Doctors Strike in London.

NHS strike breakthrough: Consultants reach pay deal with government that could end strikes

The Houses Of Parliament London

When will the next UK general election be? Britain to go to the polls within months

Sadiq Khan at the Covid Inquiry on Monday morning

Sadiq Khan tells Covid Inquiry 'lives could have been saved' had he been invited to Cobra meetings earlier

The group glued shut 50 branches of Barclays bank

50 Barclays bank branches glued shut in protest by climate activists

The Pope

Pope Francis receiving antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, Vatican says

A truce between Israel and Hamas has entered its final day

Hamas seeks to extend truce with Israel as more hostages set to be released on final day of fragile ceasefire

Prisoner exchange

Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on final day

Christmas at risk as Britain battles "toughest harvest ever" after storms decimate vegetable crops, driving potato yields to record lows and produce shelves to empty right in time for the holidays.

Christmas dinner at risk amid warnings of broccoli and Cauliflower shortages and 'smaller sprouts'

Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex confirmed they closed the ride after two people were injured

Man hospitalised after Christmas Wonderland ride 'went wrong' at Essex shopping centre

Koreas Tensions

North Korea restores border guard amid rising tensions over satellite launch

Every year, Brits wonder whether it is going to be a White Christmas...

Will it be a White Christmas? Met Office gives verdict as snow set to fall 'in days'

Emily Hand was released by Hamas over the weekend

‘Emily has come back to us’: moment nine-year-old is reunited with family after Hamas kidnap

Latest News

See more Latest News

Key rail routes to Heathrow were all suspended or delayed this morning

Heathrow travellers face chaos as three key rail routes to airport suspended or delayed

Young boy using a computer

Meta ‘knowingly designed its platforms to hook children’, court document claims

Grace Dent has left the show on 'medical grounds'

I'm A Celeb star Grace Dent quits show days after fans say she looked 'scarily unwell'

Estate Agents Signs In Birmingham

New laws to ban leaseholds will help homeowners 'take back control' vows Michael Gove

Migrants coming to the UK should be filling roles that no British citizen can occupy or have legitimate asylum claims rather than being “economic migrants” who undercut existing British workers, the Business Secretary has told LBC

Migrants coming to the UK 'have to be the right sort of people' Kemi Badenoch says slamming 'far too high' 2022 numbers
The man started calling pro-Israel supporters on a tube "donkeys", "clowns", and "child molesters"

Vile moment Palestine activist brands pro-Israel supporters 'killers and child-molesters' on train in London
Michael Gove has insisted soaring migration does not represent a betrayal of Brexit

Soaring migration 'not a betrayal of Brexit', Michael Gove tells LBC, as he insists Govt will drive down numbers
Rishi Sunak agreed to increase the salary threshold for migrant workers to £40,000, it is reported

Rishi Sunak 'agreed to raise the salary threshold for migrants to £40,000 in deal with Braverman'
Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
Israel Palestinians Ship Attack

US military say missiles fired near warship aiding seized tanker off Yemen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals
Meghan has said two members of the royal household asked questions about Archie's skin colour

Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', bombshell book reveals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit