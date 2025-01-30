Several members of US figure skating team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

By Emma Soteriou

Several members of the US figure skating team were on the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Potomac River.

At least 19 bodies have so far been pulled from the river after the crash happened just before 9pm on Wednesday evening.

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was coming into land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, when it collided with a military helicopter.

It was carrying 60 passengers, including US skaters, coaches and members of their family.

They were flying home from the National Development Camp for young skaters, which ran in Wichita from January 20 to 26.

Some stayed on two more days for the advanced training programme.

There were also four crew members on the plane with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. Picture: Getty

A statement from US Figure Skating said: "US Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.

"These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

Team USA pair skater Luke Wang wrote on X: 'Praying for all those on the flight from Wichita to DC."

Team USA ice dancer, Ethan Peal, said: "I am in shock. Praying for families and my skating community."

World champion Russian figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov are also understood to have been on the plane.

The pair, who were married, won the world championship in pairs figure skating in 1994.

Their son, Maxim, who is a figure skater for Team USA, recently took part in the US Championships in Wichita.

It remains unclear if he was on the plane with his parents.