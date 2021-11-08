Travel boost for millions as US reopens border to Brits for first time during Covid

8 November 2021, 08:12 | Updated: 8 November 2021, 09:30

UK families pictured travelled to the US on Monday as borders reopened
UK families pictured travelled to the US on Monday as borders reopened. Picture: LBC

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The US has reopened its borders to UK visitors for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Then-president Donald Trump banned visitors to the US from dozens of countries at the start of 2020, which also included Ireland, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe, China, India and South Africa.

Fully vaccinated travellers from those locations are allowed to enter the US from today.

READ MORE: Government could restrict travel for people who refuse Covid booster jab

READ MORE: 10 million people have now received Covid booster jabs, Boris Johnson announces

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was a "significant moment" as transatlantic travel has "long been at the heart of UK aviation".

He added that "vitally important" UK-US flights routes boost the economy, create British jobs and help develop plans to reduce carbon emissions from flying.

The UK's long-haul airlines, airports and travel firms have been hit hard by the virus crisis.

But as US borders reopen, airlines have ramped up UK-US flight schedules to meet the increased demand for travel.

A total of 3,688 flights are scheduled to operate between the countries this month, according to travel data firm Cirium.

That is up 21% compared with October, but remains 49% down on the pre-pandemic levels of November 2019.

Around 3.8 million British nationals visited the US every year prior to the pandemic, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

A survey of 2,000 UK consumers commissioned by travel trade organisation Abta suggested that the US is only behind Spain in the foreign destinations that holidaymakers say they plan to visit.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, foreign travellers arriving by air must also provide proof of either a negative result from a coronavirus test taken no more than three days before travel, or that they have recovered from the virus in the previous three months.

There are limited exemptions for travellers who are not fully vaccinated.

Children are exempt from the vaccination requirement but those aged between two and 17 must take a coronavirus test three to five days after arrival.

Fully vaccinated people travelling from the US to the UK must take a test on or before the second day after their arrival.

A US-UK taskforce was launched in June with the goal of opening up travel.

US president Joe Biden then announced in September that the US would reopen its border.

Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to mark the end of the travel ban.

Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30am before flying to New York JFK.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the reopening of the US borders was a "moment to celebrate" after "more than 600 days of separation".

Airline staff at Heathrow on Monday morning
Airline staff at Heathrow on Monday morning. Picture: LBC

He went on: "Transatlantic connectivity is vital for the UK's economic recovery, which is why we've been calling for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel corridor for such a long time.

"We must now look forward with optimism, get trade and tourism back on track and allow friends and families to connect once again."

His counterpart at Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, said: "The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years and we are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic.

"We've been steadily ramping up flying to destinations including Boston, New York, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and we can't wait to fly our customers safely to their favourite US cities to reconnect with loved ones and colleagues."

