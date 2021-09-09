Victims of police corruption call on PM to sack 'above the law' Cressida Dick

An open letter has been written to the Prime Minister calling for the removal of Dame Cressida Dick. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Victims of police corruption have called on Boris Johnson to remove the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, following a string of controversies that have rocked Scotland Yard.

An open letter to the Prime Minister states that Dame Cressida "must be properly investigated for her conduct", along with her "predecessors and those in her inner circle, who she appointed and who have questions to answer".

The letter - which was shared with the Daily Mail - was written by high-profile victims such as the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and Lady Diana Brittan.

The group says she should be replaced by someone outside of London "via a truly independent and transparent process".

They say: "We share a collective concern that the leadership of the Metropolitan Police Service will continue to act as though they are above the law and that the general public do not have a viable means of recourse.

The group icludes the son of D-Day hero Lord Bramall, BBC broadcaster Paul Gambaccini, the brother of axe murder victim Daniel Morgan, Edward Heath's biographer Michael McManus and former Tory MP Harvey Proctor.

The letter was released following reports the Met Police chief is set to have her contract extended by another two years.

The Met chief is poised to remain in her role until 2024 thanks to an extension on her current five-year contract being prepared by Home Secretary Priti Patel, the Evening Standard reported.

But the Home Office has remained tight-lipped, declining to confirm if she will remain in charge.

When asked to comment of the reports, a Home Office spokesperson said: "The Home Secretary works closely with the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor of London to protect the public, make our streets safer and reduce crime.

"The appointment of the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service is a formal process which will be confirmed in the proper way."

There were calls for Dame Cressida to resign following police's heavy-handed policing of the Sarah Everard vigil back in March.

Some called for the police chief to resign immediately, following its "deeply disturbing" policing of the gathering.

A parliamentary inquiry later found the actions of the police on that night breached the public's "fundamental rights" to a peaceful protest.

Elsewhere, the force was found to be "institutionally corrupt" after the findings of a historic inquiry into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan in 1987 were published.

The Met boss said she had "no intention of resigning" following the accusations and that she did not accept the conclusion.