Missing mother Victoria Taylor's cause of death revealed as inquest opens into her death

Victoria Taylor's cause of death has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Missing mother Victoria Taylor's cause of death has been revealed after an inquest into her death opened.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victoria Taylor, 34, was reported missing from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Her body was recovered from the River Derwent on October 22 after extensive searches.

The provisional cause of death was drowning, an inquest heard on Thursday.

It was opened and adjourned at County Hall, Northallerton, by North Yorkshire area coroner Catherine Cundy.

Read more: Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'

Read more: Victoria Taylor's friend shares heartbreaking message as search for missing mother search enters third week

Victoria Taylor and fiance Matthew Williams. Picture: Facebook

In the five-minute hearing, Ms Cundy said: "Ms Taylor was reported missing by her fiancé on October 1. Extensive searches were carried out.

"Sadly, Ms Taylor's body was recovered from the River Derwent in Malton on October 22.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene. The provisional cause of death is drowning."

The coroner added: "At the time of her death, she was residing in Malton.

"She was by occupation a nurse in a care home."

She went on to say: "I am adjourning the inquest until a date to be set."

Ms Taylor left her home at 9am on September 30, and was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton, where she purchased several items.

A further sighting was captured at 11.53am at Malton bus station on Railway Street.

Final footage showed her walking towards a play park close to the River Derwent at 12.30pm on the day she disappeared.

North Yorkshire Police said that Ms Taylor was found by divers in an area of the river near where a number of her possessions were discovered.