Fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor breaks silence as he says daughter 'just wants her mam'

Matthew Williams has broken his silence over the disappearance of fiance Victoria Taylor. Picture: Social media/Police

By Kit Heren

The fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor has spoken out the first time since she disappeared, as he told her that her daughter "just wants her mam to come home".

Ms Taylor, 34, vanished after leaving her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, at 9am on Monday morning, prompting a huge search amid fears for her safety.

Her fiancé Matthew Taylor put out a new picture of the couple, as he said that he hopes she comes back safely.

"We are all hoping she comes back," he said of the care home nurse and mother of one.

"She was dedicated to her job, dedicated to us, and we had just returned from a lovely holiday," he told the Mail. "It is just sad."

Referring to her two-year-old daughter, Mr Taylor added: "Obviously, this one is missing her mam. We are all hoping she comes back."

Victoria Taylor and fiance Matthew Williams. Picture: Facebook

Ms Taylor is white and approximately 5ft 6in in height. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

On Thursday, police uncovered footage of her at a nearby BP garage at 11.35am on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton. CCTV showed her wearing a camouflage hat and a blue Adidas coat.

Detectives also revealed on Thursday that "a number of personal possessions belonging to Victoria" had been found close to the River Derwent, which runs through the town.

A police spokesperson said "extensive searches" of the river and surrounding area had been carried out following the discovery.

River Derwent in North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

"We have used drones to search the area from above, carried out multiple enquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV from around Malton where Victoria was last seen," they added.

Officers in kayaks were seen searching the river for the missing mother on Thursday morning - four days after her disappearance.

The spokesperson added: "Following this discovery, our Operation Support Unit and local officers have carried out extensive searches along with support from a police underwater search unit.

"Following this discovery, our Operation Support Unit and local officers have carried out extensive searches along with support from a police underwater search unit.

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

"I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river. Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and any immediate sighting should be reported to 999.

The force said members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence in Malton.