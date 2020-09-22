James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Watch live: Boris Johnson's House of Commons statement on Coronavirus
22 September 2020, 11:52
Boris Johnson is updating the nation on measures he is putting in place to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
He will be speaking in the House of Commons from 1230pm today.
