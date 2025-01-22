Watch: woman is thrown 100ft through the air by Audi hit and run in Hull

The driver was brought to justice in Hull Crown Court. Picture: Humberside Police / Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Watch the terrifying moment a woman is thrown 100ft into the air by a speeding Audi, in a hit and run

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman, 42, was hit by a car travelling at more than 45pmh on Princes Avenue in Hull in the early hours of the morning in July 2022.

She was left with a fractured spine, a dislocated knee and a broken leg.

Audi driver Luke Gough, 36, fled the scene of the hit and run, and is now banned from driving for live.

His burnt-out car was found nearby, soon after the crash.

He was jailed for five and a half year on Monday at Hull Crown Court, after admitting to cause serious injury by dangerous driving.

Gough's passenger, Gemma Johnson, 30, was handed a nine-month suspenses sentence and 15 days rehabilitation, after she plead guilty to perverting the cause of justice.

Footage shows moment car ploughs into woman in Hull in 2022 crash

The video shows the victim stepping onto a crossing in the early hours of the morning.

The car speeds up the road and directly hits her.

She flies through the air, for 100ft, and smashes onto the pavement.

The car doesn't even stop.

Read more: Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him

Read more: Russian spy ship forced out of British waters by Royal Navy sub

Judge Mark Bury said of the woman: "The injuries that she received have been life-changing.

"This has had a really serious impact on her life.

"She has had to endure frequent hospital appointments and stays in hospital. She has cancelled holidays. She has described this as a never-ending nightmare. She has had to undergo regular physiotherapy.

"Her life has never been as it was prior to this collision."

Gough drove away from the injured woman with a smashed windscreen.

A witness, via The Sun, said: "It looked like the Audi was absolutely flooring it."

Judge Bury told Gough: "You will never be allowed to drive again. You just drove off. You didn't stop and you were only concerned with yourself.

"All you were doing was thinking about how to save yourself and you burned the car out.

"You had no intention of taking responsibility for what you did."

The victim was in Hull Royal Infirmary, initially in the trauma war, for just under a month.

She had to have an operation on her right leg in November, and needs a knee replacement.

Gough was caught after police attended his home in August, where Johnson answered the door and said she did not know where he was.

The court heard that he was hiding in the loft, in his socks and pants.

When the pair were arrested, police found a shard of glass in their washing machine - that matched a sample taken from the Audi.

A blood spot was also found on the vehicle.

Gough was disqualified from driving, back in 2006, and was not meant to be on the roads.