Water companies ordered to pay customers £158m following poor performance

8 October 2024, 07:46 | Updated: 8 October 2024, 08:19

Close up of male hands pouring tap water into a glass in the kitchen. White sink and blurred background
Close up of male hands pouring tap water into a glass in the kitchen. White sink and blurred background. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Water companies will be forced to pay a £157.6 million penalty after missing key targets on pollution, leaks and supply interruptions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The performance penalty, revealed by Ofwat on Tuesday, will come in the form of lower bills to customers in 2025-2026.

Last year, the water regulator ordered UK firms to pay back £114million following similar findings.

It comes as customer satisfaction continues to fall, with water companies missing key targets on issues including pollution.

The key targets were set by Ofwat between 2020-25, with the UK's water regulator labelling the findings "disappointing" after firms fell short of expectation.

In reality, that penalty will equate to a couple of pounds off the average household bill.

It comes as water bills across England and Wales are set to rise by an average of around 21 per cent over the next five years.

London, UK. 26th Sep, 2024. 'We're making improvements' sign at a Thames Water pipe improvement site in central London(Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 26th Sep, 2024. 'We're making improvements' sign at a Thames Water pipe improvement site in central London(Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The fine now means that performance penalties applied to UK water companies have totalled more than £430m since 2020.

The regulator also warned that firms were continuing to fall "further behind on key targets", highlighting that nine out of 11 suppliers had experienced an increase in "pollution incidents" over the course of 2023.

Following the penalty, Ofwat CEO, David Black said:: "This year's performance report is stark evidence that money alone will not bring the sustained improvements that customers rightly expect.

"It is clear that companies need to change and that has to start with addressing issues of culture and leadership. Too often we hear that weather, third parties or external factors are blamed for shortcomings.

Read more: Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten', Boris Johnson tells LBC

Read more: Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as it strengthens into Category 5 storm

"Companies must implement actions now to improve performance, be more dynamic, agile and on the front foot of issues. And not wait until the government or regulators tell them to act.

"As we look towards the next price control, the challenge for water companies is to match the investment with the changes in company culture and performance that are essential to deliver lasting change.

“However, we are beginning to see that some companies are beginning to change their culture and adopt a more innovative and forward-thinking approach to tackling pollution," he said.

"Severn Trent is taking action to cut sewage overflows with 617 improvements at 467 sites, delivered by over 400 specialist employees with plans in place for further investment. We need to see more firms showing the same sense of urgency and action.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nadiya Hussain

Bake-Off star Nadiya Hussain shares shock diagnosis in emotional video message to fans

Boris Johnson likens Downing Street decor to 'a crack den' as he defends lavish £200k refurb amid Starmer gift row

Boris Johnson likens Downing Street decor to 'a crack den' as he defends lavish £200k refurb amid Starmer gift row

Breaking
Breaking News

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of all charges at unrelated sex crimes trial

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Paris

France’s new government faces no-confidence vote as far right offers support

A view of Mount Dhaulagiri from the Thorung La pass in Nepal

Five Russian climbers die in fall on world’s seventh highest peak

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has denied lying about Partygate

'Total tripe': Boris Johnson denies lying about Partygate scandal and says he wasn't 'having a knees-up'

Exclusive
Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'

Exclusive
Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten'

Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten' and it 'saved lives', Boris Johnson tells LBC

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said people had forgotten the horror of October 7

'People forget the horror of October 7': Boris Johnson slams government for 'incoherent' Israel policy

Melbourne, Australia. 08th Oct, 2024. Jacob Hersant speaks to the media outside the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 8, 2024. (AAP Image/Con Chronis) NO ARCHIVING Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Self-declared Nazi becomes first person convicted under Australian state's 'far-Right salute ban'

Investigation launched after man filmed destroying memorial to victims of October 7 massacre

Man, 58, arrested following hate crime probe after footage shows 'evil' man destroying memorial to October 7 victims

Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns

Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns

Koreas Tensions Yoon

North Korea’s Kim again threatens to use nuclear weapons against South Korea, US

Hurricane Milton

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as communities recover from Helene and Ian

Australia Nazi Salute

First person convicted in Australia’s Victoria state over outlawed Nazi salute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Harris

Harris calls Trump ‘irresponsible’ for spreading Helene misinformation

Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby

Revealed: Phillip Schofield's bombshell message to Holly Willoughby amid affair scandal

Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish welcomes first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood and reveals sweet name

Milton has rapidly strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as it strengthens into Category 5 storm

Robert Jenrick defended his comments.

Robert Jenrick insists he was 'defending UK special forces' after claim they 'kill rather than capture' terrorists
Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Play Store app icon on smartphone screen

US judge orders Google to open its Android app store to competition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

The pair reportedly broke up a few weeks ago.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'headed for divorce' after splitting 'weeks ago'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit