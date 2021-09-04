UK weather: Summer's not over as Brits set to bask in sizzling 30C sunshine

4 September 2021, 10:50

Brits are set to sizzle in a week of warmer weather and summer sunshine
Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Summer sunshine is back on the cards with the mercury now set to hit 30C in the coming days following an ordinary August.

It's time to dust off the sun cream and swimwear and get back down to the beach as weather experts predict a sizzling September week.

The Met Office advised sunseekers to lather up in sunblock despite the best of the summer months having passed as they could still burn in the scorching weather over the next few days.

England is set to enjoy brighter spells from Sunday onwards, with temperatures rising on Tuesday to around 28C in parts, and as high as 30C in central and southern regions.

Wales is also expected to bask in balmy conditions, although both nations can expect thunderstorms towards the latter half of the week.

Next week's inclement weather will start in western parts of England and Wales before moving east into the weekend, the Met Office said.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist for the weather service, said: "The sun is still fairly strong so if you're going to be in the sun for a good length of time, wear a hat and some sun cream because even though it would be kind of past the peak of the summer, the sun can still burn you at this time of year."

He added that temperatures are likely to be higher than expected for this time of year.

"For some of us, I think they will probably be a good five degrees above average for the time of year," Mr Snell said.

"At the early part of September, we're probably looking at an average of about 21C across southern parts of the UK.

"In the north, we are probably looking more around the high teens so 17-18C."

He added: "September, over the last decade or so, we have had a warm spell especially towards the beginning of the month."

Cloudy conditions over the past week have been brought on by high pressure in the west, however these systems will draw southward over the weekend, bringing warmer winds from continental Europe.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see less warm weather due to fronts likely to bring spells of rain moving in from the North Atlantic, Mr Snell said.

