Moment West Ham fan single-handedly holds back group of AZ Alkmaar ‘ultra’ football hooligans

19 May 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 10:15

The fan was filmed single-handedly stopping the thugs from reaching the stands
The fan was filmed single-handedly stopping the thugs from reaching the stands. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a West Ham fan single-handedly fends off a group of AZ Alkmaar ‘ultra’ thugs who were trying to swarm stands after their side was defeated at the Europa Conference League.

He stood at the top of a flight of stairs, fighting off hooligans and springing to the defence of West Ham defender Thilo Kerher’s girlfriend.

He was identified on social media as well-known West Ham fan ‘Knollsy’ but others said it was someone else who stood at the top of the stairs.

One fan posted a message of support, writing: “We were sitting behind Thilo Kerher’s girlfriend. Knollsy was worried about her and walked to the top of the stairwell, fending off the storming Alkmaar fans. He’s a lovely bloke and did what he felt was right at the time. He stopped those fans.”

Warning: Some viewers may find the video below distressing

Read more: West Ham fans including players’ families attacked by AZ Alkmaar thugs after Europa Conference League win

Another posted: “Buy that Man a beer. It's like a scene from the Battle of Stamford Bridge - one dude holding back the horde.”

Another said: “The spirit of the English, nice work big lad.”

West Ham players confront AZ Alkmaar fans who attacked family stand

Others compared the supporter on the stairs to Hodor from Game of Thrones and the Spartans in the film 300.

West Ham’s Europe Conference League semi-final descended into chaos with several players leaping into the stands to defend their families.

A horde of violent Alkmaar fans, dressed in black and wearing hoods to hide their faces, forced their way into the visiting side’s seating to trade blows with West Ham’s supporters.

Dozens of hooligans flooded into the area, with footballers Michail Antonio and Flynn Downes rushing over to the fracas.

After the game, manager David Moyes said: “I can't explain what happened and why it happened.

“Players were involved because it was the family section… that was probably the reason for the reaction.

“I don't want that in any way to blight the night because the West Ham fans weren't looking for trouble. Hopefully they'll look into it.”

