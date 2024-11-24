Breaking News

Man left fighting for his life after stabbing on Westminster Bridge - as four arrested

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been left fighting for his life after being stabbed on Westminster Bridge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a fight that broke out on the bridge just before 11am.

A man was found with a stab wound and has since been taken to hospital in critical condition.

Four people have been arrested - three on suspicion of attempted murder and one on suspicion of affray.

A road closure is in place on the bridge and police have said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Read more: Body found in search for missing rabbi in UAE as Israel says he was killed in 'anti-Semitic terror incident'

Read more: Security alert after unidentified drones spotted above three US-run RAF bases

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 10:43hrs on Sunday, 24 November to reports of a fight on Westminster Bridge, SE1.

"Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man suffering from a stab injury.

"He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Two of them been taken to hospital for minor facial injuries.

"A road closure is in place. Enquiries continue."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2468/24NOV.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.