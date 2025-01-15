Oscar fears as high winds threaten to spread Los Angeles wildfires

15 January 2025, 09:30 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 10:10

Wildfires destroy thousands of acres of homes across Los Angeles.
Wildfires destroy thousands of acres of homes across Los Angeles.

By Alice Padgett

The Oscars are at risk of being cancelled for the first time in its 96-year history due to the deadly wildfires devastating Los Angeles, with 'devil' high-winds on their way.

The Academy Awards are at risk of being cancelled due to the catastrophic wildfires across the Los Angeles area, according to The Sun.

The official awards committee, including Hollywood stars Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep, said they are monitoring the situation.

The 'biggest night in Hollywood' is due to take place on 3rd March, but the stars worry about having the extravagant ceremony while many locals have lost their homes, with more devastation to come.

An insider said to The Sun: “The board’s main concern at this time is to not look like they are celebrating while many Los Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss.

"And certainly, even if the fires went out in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will be dealing with that pain for months.

“So the hierarchy decided that the focus will be support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter has hit back, accusing the paper of 'spreading baseless lies'.

They say that there is no contingency plan is being contemplated, according to their senior Academy sources.

The LA-based publication noted that the Academy has pushed back the announcement of the Oscar nominees and cancelled the Oscar Nominee Luncheon due to the wildfires.

The cast of 'Oppenheimer' receiving the Academy Award for Best Picture at the Oscars ceremony, 2024.
The cast of 'Oppenheimer' receiving the Academy Award for Best Picture at the Oscars ceremony, 2024.

At least 25 people and 180,000 people have been forced from their homes as the wildfires continue to sweep through Los Angeles - with three major fires still raging.

23 people are reported be missing.

The Santa Ana winds, nicknamed the 'devil winds', which come into the city from the north-east, are set to reach near-hurricane speeds again on Tuesday.

LA mayor Karen Bass said "urgent preparations" were underway for the winds.

The largest fire, Palisades, has burned over 23,700 acres and remains only 18% contained.

Los Angelenos are being warned of worsening air quality, as the skies are full of ash and dust.

Locals have been warned to wear face masks and goggles to protect themselves while outside.

An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
A woman hugs her daughter as they visit their home for the first time since evacuating in Pacific Palisades, California.
A woman hugs her daughter as they visit their home for the first time since evacuating in Pacific Palisades, California.

The fires are set to be the most expensive in US history, with estimated costs of $250bn to $275bn. (£225bn).

Police are said to be were looking into a possible "human cause" for the start of the fire.

Arson is not being ruled out, and neither is accidental or equipment-related ignition, according to NBC.

Officials have not publicly identified a cause for any of the fires.

Separately, nine people were arrested for looting buildings damaged by the fires.

Authorities warned that looters would face maximum sentences if caught - which could mean a life sentence for some repeat offenders.

Royals

